Holiday travel season is here, which means it’s time to again consult SFO’s culinary crew to gather the latest intel on the airport dining scene. This guide, which is freshly updated as of November 2021, is intended to steer you away from all the underwhelming and overpriced fare that gives airport food a bad name, and to highlight the airport’s most desirable options. Travelers looking for options as varied as a quick breakfast, a liquid lunch, or a sit-down dinner are all covered by this guide, which is organized by terminal and then by quick-service versus sit-down dining experiences.

SFO's Standouts

Napa Farms Market: With its sizable pizza and rotisserie selection, this Tyler Florence-backed to-go spot has plenty of satisfying hot options, but the really clutch move is to make yourself a mini-picnic with Acme bread, Cowgirl Creamery cheese, Tout Sweet pastries, and a local microbrew. It’s also a great place to pick up last-minute Bay Area food gifts for friends, including Napa wines. Good news, international travelers: A Napa Farms is now open in the International Terminal, too. [Terminal 2, post-security retail area]

SF Giants Clubhouse: This ode to the San Francisco’s baseball team features a digital wall showing sports, news, movies, and interactive entertainment. The menu is packed with ballpark specialties like Crazy Crab sandwiches and Gilroy Garlic Fries, making it a pleasant place to pass the time and soak in some SF baseball culture. [Terminal 3, Gate F15]

Yankee Pier: This “updated New England seafood house” claims that its seafood arrives — by plane — twice a day. Lobster, crab, and chowder all appear on the menu, as do breakfast items like Dungeness crab eggs Benedict. [Terminal 3, Gate F4]

Bun Mee: Inspired by Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, this local chain has two locations in the airport, both of which serve fresh takes on the classic with fillings like smokey eggplant, crispy tofu, and a “sloppy bun” with red curry ground beef, house garlic mayo, shaved onion, Thai basil, and jalapeños. There are also fresh spring rolls and noodles for healthy to-go options. [Terminal 3 food court Gates F5–F22 and Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Gate B3]

International Terminal

Boarding Area A

Boudin Bakery: Famous San Francisco sourdough bread maker for sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and sweets. [Near Gate A2, post-security]

Valencia St. Station: American-style pub menu, full bar, and a Ritual Coffee bar. [Gate A15]

Boarding Area G

Mustards Bar and Grill: A Napa Valley favorite for global dishes like Mongolian pork chops and grilled hanger steak. [Gate G3]

Potrero Grill: American soups, salads, pizza, sandwiches, and burgers, plus beer and wine. [Near boarding area G, pre-security]

Tapas & Taps: California beer, wine, and cocktails plus small plates. [Pre-security in the food court]

Tomokazu: Sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, noodles, and robata. [Gate G7]

Harvey Milk Terminal 1, Boarding Area B (Gates B1–B27)

A Quick Meal

Amy’s Drive Thru: Amy’s is the place for vegan, veggie, and gluten-free foods made with organic ingredients. [Near Gate B6]

Bun Mee: Expect fresh takes on banh mi sandwiches, spring rolls, and noodles. [Near Gate B3]

Illy Caffè: Coffee, paninis, grab-and-go salads, and baked goods. [Near Gate B9]

Starbird: Sandwiches, wraps, and — best of all — craft sodas and lemonades. [Near Gate B13]

A Leisurely Meal

Bourbon Pub: The SFO location of Michael Mina’s expansive chain serves pub fare like burgers and fish and chips. There’s also a full bar. [Near Gate B7/B8]

Harvey Milk Terminal 1, Boarding Area C (Gates C2–C11)

A Quick Meal

Dogpatch Bakehouse & Café: Espresso, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches and pastries, plus beer and wine. [Gate C7]

A Leisurely Meal

Farmerbrown: Travelers who miss the shuttered San Francisco staple can revisit the restaurants dishes here, including biscuits, scrambles, and seasonal veggie jambalaya. There’s also a full bar. [Gate C6]

Terminal 2

Boarding Area D (Gates D1–D18)

A Quick Meal

Andalé Mexican Restaurant: Fresh, made-to-order Mexican entrees. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Burger Joint: Niman Ranch burgers, hormone-free hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and sides. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Napa Farms Market: A gourmet deli and bakery selling desserts and various prepared foods from Bay Area purveyors like Acme Bread and Cowgirl Creamery, plus Tyler Florence's rotisserie chicken, and desserts and sauces from Yigit Pura's Tout Sweet Patisserie. [Post-security retail area]

Peet's Coffee & Tea: The Berkeley-based chain’s spot serves its usual coffee and tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and bottled beverages. Expect to pay more than you do at your neighborhood Peet's. [Near Gates D3–D15]

The Plant Café Organic and Pinkberry: Healthy organic fare from the SF-based chain, with options like wraps and the cult-followed veggie burger. Paired with a branch of fro-yo giant Pinkberry. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Wakaba: Japanese noodles, sushi, teriyaki, and bento boxes. Beer and sake also available. [Near Gates D3–D15]

A Leisurely Meal

Lark Creek Grill: A full-service restaurant from the Lark Creek empire, with seafood, steak, and breakfast items. Full bar and beer and wine on tap. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Vino Volo: A decent wine bar with bites like olives and artisanal cheese, as well as small plates like braised pork tacos. Also the place to satisfy a flourless chocolate cake craving. [Post-security retail area]

Terminal 3

Boarding Area E (Gates E1-E13)

A Quick Meal

Dogpatch Bakehouse & Caffé: Espresso, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches, and pastries, plus beer and wine. [Gate E8]

Klein's Deli: Formerly located in Potrero Hill, Klein's sells coffee, cookies, made-to-order salads and sandwiches to take with you. Also serves beer and wine. [Gate E9]

Urban Tortilla: Made-to-order Mexican food. [Gate E9]

A Leisurely Meal

Mission Bar & Grill: Enjoy your layover with full bar and table service. Order steaks, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and salads. Also serves breakfast. [Gate E5]

Boarding Area F (Gates F1-F22)

A Quick Meal

Bacon Bacon: Famed breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and fries. [Near Gates F11 to F20]

Amoura Cafe: Mediterranean cuisine with breakfast, sandwiches, salads, and flat bread pizza. [Food court near Gates F5–F22]

Farley’s Community Cafe: Grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, and snacks. [Gate F21]

Klein's Deli and Coffee Bar: Formerly located in Potrero Hill, Klein's sells coffee, cookies, made-to-order salads, and to-go sandwiches. Beer and wine too. [Gate F14]

Koi Palace Express: The Daly City classic dim sum spot with small Chinese plates, noodle soups, roasted chicken and duck, and more. [Food court near Gates F5–F22]

Ladle & Leaf: An outpost of the chain serving soups, salads, and sandwiches, with a kids’ menu. [Food court near Gates F5–F22]

Pie Five Pizza Co.: Traditional custom pizza that will allegedly be custom-made in five minutes or less. [Food court near Gates F5–F22]

Sankaku: Fast sushi, noodles, teriyaki and bento boxes, plus beer and sake. [Gate E1]

A Leisurely Meal

SF Giants Clubhouse: Watch sports, news, movies, and interactive entertainment while enjoying a menu of ballpark specialties like Crazy Crab sandwiches and Gilroy Garlic Fries. [Gate F13]

SF Uncork'd: Modern wine bar with craft beers and small plates. [Gate F14]

Yankee Pier: Fresh seafood, clam chowder, lobster, and crabs, including breakfast items like Dungeness crab eggs Benedict. Seafood is flown in twice daily, and the restaurant is committed to sustainable practices. Full bar and table service. [Gate F4]

Rental Car Center

A Quick Meal

Marina's Cafe: Coffee, pastries, breakfast items, sandwiches, and salads. [Level 4]