Everything You Need to Know About Food and Drink at Chase Center

The 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena Chase Center opened in 2019, changing the landscape of Mission Bay forever. The stadium is a massive venue for Golden State Warriors games, featuring periodic mid-game performances by K-Pop stars and other such stars, and doubles as a destination for artists like Harry Styles and Tame Impala.

Of course, no big night at Chase Center will be complete without a pit stop at any of the myriad food and drink options inside and nearby; there’s an ever-evolving lineup of vendors and restaurants taking residence throughout the stadium and its accompanying outdoor plaza, Thrive City. This is an all-encompassing guide to make sure you don’t get lost looking for that bottomless Modelo.

The Layout

Like an onion, Chase Center has many layers — and levels. Inside the stadium, for most people with general seating, you’ll be dining on the main concourse or upper concourse. Additionally, there’s a cantina on the rooftop, theater boxes at mid-level, and lounges lower down. The most luxurious option is the courtside suites, as close to the action as possible. Thrive City, the surroundings immediately outside the stadium, offers a plaza, shops, and restaurants. Beyond that, the larger Mission Bay neighborhood also boasts many fun restaurants of its own, always ready to serve the influx of foot traffic on game days.

The Food

Chase Center has weathered a few ups and downs when it comes to the restaurants setting up shop inside the grounds, including an abandoned Michael Mina restaurant as a low and one of the NBA’s first fully vegan restaurants as a high. In 2022 dessert retailer Trophy Treats and local nonprofit La Cocina, which has an in-house outpost at Chase Center, will add new options, and outlets Cocina Milonga and Cowgirl Creamery will join the lineup. Sarap Shop and Boug Cali are debuting new locations within the stadium, while innovative dishes will be introduced across menus throughout the entire arena.

Bakesale Betty: The wildly popular fried-chicken lady from Oakland serves buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, salads, and fries. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level, Budweiser Club 200 level)

Big Nate’s BBQ: Nate Thurmond was an NBA Hall of Famer, former Warrior, and owner of an old-school barbecue joint. This revival is a fun throwback, with pulled pork and barbecue brisket sandwiches. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level)

City Bistro featuring Boug Cali: Tiffany Carter, a La Cocina graduate, serves Creole food to the Bayview. Her garlic shrimp noodles and jerk chicken nachos will be sliding onto menus at the City Bistros. This outlet will add a new location or two throughout the stadium in short order, though details are sparse. (Upper concourse 600 level, Budweiser Club 300 level, United Club 300 level, Pepsi Club 500 level)

Cocina Milonga: This new addition to the Chase Center lineup is bringing South San Francisco-made flaky Argentinian empanadas to the stadium. Vegan empanadas, like the sweet apple or potato-baked, are the same pirce as the beef, chicken, and egg options — everything costs $4.75. The stadium’s outpost will serve sandwiches, too. (Portal 30 Pepsi Club)

Cowgirl Creamery: Though the Point Reyes barn is shuttered, this Bay Area favorite is now offering its goods in Mission Bay. Fans can expect similar offerings to the Ferry Building outpost, which closed in March 2021, such as gourmet cheeses and drink offerings from the late Sidekick Cafe. (Portal 19)

Food Republic featuring Sarap Shop: This former food truck serves Filipino-American comfort food, and is offering adobo poutine, a pork tocino cubano, a longanisa dirty dog, and Impossible lumpia. Sarap Shop will move into a new space outside Portal 49 this fall. (United Club 300 level)

Hot Dog Bill’s: This old-school spot dates back to 1950, and the claim to fame is the burgerdog, previously an exclusive at the Olympic Club near Lake Merced. Options are no frills, including burgerdogs, hot dogs, and fries. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level, Budweiser Club 200 level)

Kaiser Permanente Healthy Picks: For the health-conscious, Kaiser offers seasonal salads and fruit cups. (Main concourse 300 level)

La Cocina’s first iteration at the stadium, Alicia’s Tamales, is flipping into four new additions. Vietnamese restaurant Noodle Girl, Jamaican beef patty outlet Peaches Patties, alfajores and empanadas business Sabores Del Sur, and the halal-friendly Algerian business Kayma all join the stadium’s lineup. (Upper concourse 600 level)

La Corneta: This family-run taqueria rolls meaty, Mission-style burritos, filled with carne asada, carnitas, or chicken. (Main concourse 300 level)

Old Skool Cafe: This local nonprofit and restaurant serves soul food while supporting at-risk youth. Try the peanut stew, Creole meatball po’boy, mac and cheese, or sweet potato tart. (Upper concourse 600 level)

Room for Dessert is a dessert bar that debuted in fall 2021, from pastry chef Bianca Montijo (who also baked Steph Curry a popcorn cake for his birthday). It offers ice cream by the scoop or cone; milkshakes like the Cookie Dubster with cheesecake, cookies, and cherries; and other sweet treats like mini donuts, seasonal cheesecake, and a Chicken & Waffle Cone with orange, maple, and buttermilk (lower Budweiser Legends Club).

Sadie’s Delicatessen: This traditional deli serves sandwiches with turkey, pastrami, brisket, or corned beef, with potato salad or coleslaw. Augie’s Montreal Deli, which just closed its Berkeley location, will take residence with Sadie’s this fall. (Upper concourse 600 level)

Sam’s Chowder House: A Half Moon Bay institution for classic seafood, Sam’s dishes up clam chowder, lobster rolls, popcorn shrimp, and crab fries. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level)

Tacolicious: The mini-chain will be serving its popular tacos filled with guajillo beef, beer-braised chicken, or veggies, as well as the “Marina girl” salad, nachos, and churros with chocolate. (Main concourse 300 level, United Club 300 level)

The Green House: Opening in March 2022, this outpost features a menu of vegan portobello bahn mi ($13.50) and spicy potato tacos ($12). The Future Farm Smash Burger ($13) tastes just like a McDonald’s burger in the best kind of way. (Portal 56)

Tony G’s: Tony Gemignani, world champion pizza maker, spins cheese, pepperoni, and veggie pizzas, chased by soft serve. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level, Budweiser Club 300 level, United Club 300 level, Pepsi Club 500 level)

Trophy Treats, Chase Center’s branded hub for desserts, features the familiar Yvonne’s Southern Sweets, and new additions Thatcher’s Popcorn at Portal 24 and Frozen Khusterd at Portal 52. At the former, fans can get white cheddar or caramel and nut popcorn renditions, and at the latter expect Andytown Coffee and cookie butter custard bars. (Upper concourse 600 level)

The Drinks

Bon Appétit is pouring out a full beverage program, including cocktails, wine, and beer. Cocktails started strong: The Bon Vivants and BVHospitality group, best known for Trick Dog, consulted on the opening menu. It is also possible to get a really good glass of wine at Chase Center, with more than a hundred different wines available throughout the stadium, from canned rosé to big cabs. And beer drinkers can find everything from big brands to local brews across the eateries, as well as in bars and lounges: Magnolia, Lagunitas, Anchor Steam, Fort Point, Cellarmaker, Local Brewing Co., 21st Amendment, San Francisco Brewing Co., and Drake’s all appear on lists throughout the stadium.

There is one local brewery with a counter and one dedicated wine bar:

Drake’s Brewing: The craft brewery from San Leandro pours hoppy IPAs. (Upper concourse 600 level)

Splash Wine is the first dedicated wine bar within the stadium, which opened in fall 2021. It’s pouring cabs from Silver Oak and bubbles from Moet & Chandon, alongside cheese and charcuterie platters, sushi, and chocolates (upper Budweiser Legends Club).

And also, here are the big brands and sponsored bars:

Pernod Ricard: The French premium spirits company has several bars throughout the stadium, including a Jameson Bar (upper concourse 600 level).

Tanduay Rum: The theater boxes enjoy a full bar stocked by Tanduay Rum (theater boxes). More details below.

Moët Hennessy: The champagne-and-whiskey giant has a Hennessy Bar. (West upper concourse)

Michelob Ultra: There’s a Michelob Bar in the Budweiser Club, exclusive to longtime season ticket holders. (Budweiser Club 200 level)

Elysian Brewing: The Seattle craft brewery, now owned by Anheuser-Busch, will have beers on tap at the City Bistros. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level)

Magnolia Brewing: The San Francisco craft brewery, born in the Haight, and now owned by New Belgium Brewing, is also on tap. (Main concourse 300 level, upper concourse 600 level)

Modelo Cantina: The Mexican beer brand has two locations, with the Modelo Cantina (north upper concourse) and Modelo Bar (south upper concourse). More details below.

For soft drinks, Pepsi Co. is the brand throughout.

More Dining Options

The Cantina

The Modelo Cantina is an open-air bar at the top of the stadium, with long counters and high tables. Season ticket holders can reserve seats inside, but it’s also cool to walk in for food and drink. It’s buffet-style service, with a global mashup of comfort foods, including chips and salsa, a wedge salad with blue cheese and bacon, pork belly bao, baked penne pasta, and chocolate s’mores. It’s $55 for food, plus cash for the bar, and there is a full view of the court.

The Theater Boxes

On a higher level, the theater boxes are a long string of 60 tables, with seats facing the court, all trimmed in gold. It’s buffet-style service, but with a reserved table, and the menu includes popcorn, chips and guac, hot dogs, brisket sandwiches, chicken tenders, Nashville hot chicken sliders, and s’mores.

The Lounges

On a lower level, the Chase Club, exclusive to the first five rows off the court, and JP Morgan Club, exclusive to the first two rows of courtside seats, are dark caverns with deep bars and comfy couches. Both offer buffet-style service. The Chase Club has more classic fare, including popcorn, dips, salumi, cheese, burgers, sausages, and fried chicken sandwiches. The JP Morgan Club gets a little more luxe, with a few items cooked to order, and the menu includes fish tacos, wine-braised short ribs, jerk chicken wings, cupcakes, and milkshakes.

The Courtside Suites

In the belly of the beast, the courtside suites are the most luxurious experience, with front-row seats linked to private quarters. It’s a full dining experience, with a dedicated server ready to pass appetizers and top-off Champagne glasses. The menu includes sushi, cheese, charcuterie, 72-hour cabernet-braised short ribs, pear crostata, and chocolate mousse brownies. There’s also a wine vault, which you can fill with private bottles, or request to have stocked. Chase Center still won’t dish on the pricing, but annual fees get into seven figures.

Thrive City

Outside of the stadium, the immediate surroundings are known as Thrive City, a collaboration between Kaiser and the Warriors. The 11 acres include restaurants and shops surrounding a plaza, with space for future farmers’ markets and yoga. Offering 29 leases, businesses have been steadily rolling in since the stadium opened.

Cupcakin’ Bakeshop: Brainchild of Berkeley’s ​​Lila Owens, Cupcakin’ Bakeshop is set to open on the grounds on October 18. Owens started her at-home cupcake catering business in 2007 before opening her first permanent location in Berkeley in 2014; her Thrive City location marks her fifth in the Bay Area.

Dumpling Time: The popular dim sum restaurant from the Omakase group also has a restaurant nearby in the Design District. Dumpling was the first full restaurant to open a location in Thrive City in January 2020, and has been throwing down juicy XLB ever since. This location boasts a bigger menu, with hand-shaped gyoza, bao, noodles, and more. (191 Warriors Way, Suite 101)

Gott’s Roadside: The mini burger chain, originally from wine country, opened a location in Thrive City in September 2021 and parked a shiny Airstream out front. The menu hits longtime favorites, including cheeseburgers, hot dogs, poke tacos, and milkshakes. (1 Warriors Way)

Harmonic Brewing: The original Harmonic brewery is only one neighborhood over in Dogpatch, but the local microbrewery now has a second location in Thrive City. It boasts way more outdoor seating and bay views, as well as a menu of pizza, pretzels, and turnovers developed by dough whisperer Greg Mindel of Neighbor’s Bakehouse (7 Warriors Way, Suite 206).

Miller & Lux: Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence finally opened his highly anticipated and luxe new steakhouse in September 2021. There are tan leather booths and gold trim in mid-century style, and the salad and dessert carts roam the dining room, while diners feast on dry-aged Black Angus steaks (700 Terry A. Francois Blvd).

Mission Bay Wine Bar: Just across the street, still within the Thrive City complex, is this wine bar and its homebase, Mission Bay Wine & Cheese, at 114 Channel Street. The menu will feature cheese and charcuterie boards, panini, and rotating wine bar-friendly small plates, too. When the weather allows, the business will offer loads of outdoor seating. This wine bar will open in the late fall of 2022.

Philz Coffee: This coffee shop is nowhere new to San Francisco, but relatively new to Thrive City. The menu is much the same here as it is at all the other outposts throughout the Bay; obviously, on a hot day on the east side of the city, a mint mojito latte is in high demand.

Other Stadium Info

To get a better sense of the space, check out these beautiful photos from Curbed SF. And scroll to the bottom for a few hot transportation tips (seriously, don’t drive).

