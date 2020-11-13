The Ultimate Bay Area Guide to Thanksgiving, 2021

Thanksgiving is back in the Bay, a metropolitan area which now occupies the unceded traditional homelands of the Ohlone peoples.

And there’s plenty to be thankful for: Indoor dining is back on the table this year (with masks and vaccine cards of course) should you wish to snag a reservation for a celebratory prix-fixe or full-on buffet feast. Plus local restaurants are pros at the takeout game at this point, if you prefer to dig into a big spread at home. As always with our diverse local dining options, there’s way more than turkey and pumpkin pie to enjoy, from seasonal vegetarian showstoppers to festive tamales and brunch dim sum.

This is our guide to how the region’s chefs are making sure that diners still have all sorts of ways to celebrate the holiday this year, and, who knows — maybe create new traditions that they’ll continue for years to come.