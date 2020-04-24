It’s Always a Great Time to Pick Up Some Bay Area Restaurant Merch

For all who are trying to support local restaurants — in addition to ordering takeout and delivery and beyond gift cards — there’s one more way to show the love: merch! Lots of local restaurants, bars, and other food businesses have fun designs scrolled across tees and hoodies, perfect for cozying up at home while also giving your favorite local restaurants some much-needed financial support. Plus, a pizza mask from a favorite brewery or an enamel pin of a popular food truck just might cheer someone up.

Here are just a few options for where to pick up some sweet restaurant merch in San Francisco:

21st Amendment Brewery

Andytown Coffee Roasters

Bar Part Time

Black Jet Baking Co.

Buena Vista Cafe

Cellarmaker

Che Fico

Dad’s Luncheonette

Del Popolo

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Hog Island Oyster Co.

Horn Barbecue

Liholiho

Mister Jiu’s

Monsieur Benjamin

Norcina

Original Joe’s

Red Bay Coffee

Scoma’s

Senor Sisig

Square Pie Guys

Sunset Squares

Tacos El Patron

WesBurger n’ More