Relax, Slanted Door Isn’t Leaving the Ferry Building and It’s Expanding to Wine Country

The Ferry Building flagship of star chef Charles Phan’s Slanted Door remains dark, but fans don’t need to worry: the SF Business Times reports Phan has signed a 10-year lease extension for the location at at One Ferry Plaza with plans to reopen the restaurant by mid 2022. In effect, this isn’t new information; back in March rumors swirled about the permanent closure of the James Beard Award–winning restaurant until Phan confirmed he planned to reopen when it was safe to do so. But confirmation from the landlord that there’s a lease deal provides an extra layer of confidence for those worried about the future of the landmark restaurant.

Phan tells the Biz Times he’s working with the restaurant’s original architect Olle Lundberg of Lundberg Design on a renovation that’s going to be “much bigger than a new coat of paint.” Details about exactly what changes diners can expect are few, but Phan says he’ll also keep the Out the Door takeout window, unlike the Pac Heights spinoff location that closed earlier this year. And beyond working on reopening the Ferry Building location, Phan has also signed a lease at 1650 Soscol Ave in Napa; he hopes to debut that restaurant by spring 2022, Biz Times reports. [SF Business Times]

Cellarmaker to take over Blue Bottle’s former HQ

Last week news broke that Blue Bottle had shut down its 11-year-old Oakland location at 300 Webster St. Now it appears San Francisco–based brewery Cellarmaker, known for it’s excellent IPA and square pizza, will take over the Jack London Square space. Thanks to emails from a couple of tipsters, Eater SF dug up two pending liquor license applications for Cellarmaker Brewing Company at the Oakland address. We’ve reached out to the brewery for confirmation and more details.

Oakland has a cool new restaurant/snack shop/art gallery

A very cool-looking new restaurant called Baba’s House opened earlier this month at 410 15th St. in Oakland, the SF Chronicle reports. It sounds pretty wild: There’s a downstairs restaurant serving pork gyoza and a beef bowl, but if you head upstairs you’ll find a vibe-y snack shop stocked with StarChew Mala Salted Egg Brainless Shrimp Heads and White Rabbit candy. There’s also a “mini art gallery, mah-jongg, a DJ booth and a live-streaming room,” per the Chron. [SF Chronicle]

This super popular KBBQ chain is coming to the Bay Area

Baekjeong, a popular chain of Korean barbeque restaurants with locations in Los Angeles and New York, is arriving in the Bay Area, the Chronicle reports. The restaurant’s first NorCal location will seat 250 diners at Westfield Valley Fair mall in San Jose in 2022. [SF Chronicle]