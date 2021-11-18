Chick-Fil-A Brings Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Anti-LGBQT Controversy to San Francisco’s Doorstep

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast food chain known almost as well for its close ties to groups opposed to LGBTQ rights as for its fried chicken sandwiches, opens its newest Bay Area restaurant Thursday, November 18 — and it sits just outside San Francisco city limits. According to the Bay Area Reporter, a Daly City Chick-fil-A opened its doors today at the Serramonte Center on Callan Boulevard, “mere minutes away from San Francisco’s city line.”

It’s not the only new Chick-fil-A to hit the Bay Area — a restaurant in Contra Costa County also opened today, bringing the total number of locations in the Bay to 21. The controversial chain has seemed eager to expand in the Bay Area in recent years, opening in the San Jose airport and proposing locations in Campbell (where it was rejected by the city council over traffic concerns) and Redwood City (where it opened despite official opposition by San Mateo County). Still, San Franciscans shouldn’t expect to see Chick-fil-A’s red branding pop-up within city limits anytime soon — the B.A.R. reports that under San Francisco’s rules around chain stores, it seems unlikely Chick-fil-A could win approval to open here.

In what appears to be part of the company’s claim that it’s revised its foundational giving, Chick-fil-A says it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in coordination with the opening of the restaurant on the Peninsula. [Bay Area Reporter]

A star chef is bringing a restaurant and rooftop bar to San Jose

Sausalito star chef and TV personality Joanne Weir is expanding Copita Tequileria y Comida in the form of a two-story restaurant with a rooftop bar at 1098 Lincoln Ave. in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood, reports the Mercury News. Weir, along with Copita partner-owners Larry and Michael Mindel, expect to open Copita Willow Glen in Summer 2022. [Mercury News]

Mini coffee shop chain Réveille closes Castro location after 7 years

Popular third-wave coffee truck-turned-mini chain Réveille has closed one of its four San Francisco locations, Hoodline reports. The Castro’s seven-year old shop has closed for good, following two months of what owners initially said would be a temporary closure for renovations. Réveille locations in Russian Hill, Mission Bay, Lower Haight, and Berkeley remain open.

Star-powered meatless Healdsburg restaurant sets opening date

Little Saint, the highly-anticipated all-star collaboration taking over the former SHED space in Healdsburg, has announced a new opening date after months of pandemic-related delays. Sonoma Mag reports the casual, meatless restaurant (and wine shop) from the Michelin-starred SingleThread team is expected to open in February 2022.

Meet the guy who runs the very first Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza may be a national chain these days, but it got its start right here in the Bay Area. SFGATE speaks to Bob Larson for a detailed history, who’s dad William [Bill] Larson founded the chain in 1959. Bob now runs the Menlo Park restaurant — and says he was offered $20 million for the lot — which he declined. [SFGATE]