Vandals Partied at This Soon-To-Open FiDi Ramen Spot, Stole Wine, Left Puke

The opening of a new ramen shop in the Financial District is on hold after vandals broke into the space over the weekend and threw an hours-long underground party, the owner of Ramen Hiroshi told KTVU. Co-owner Daniel Bomya says thieves took the restaurant’s surveillance cameras but left behind plenty of evidence, including “garbage bags filled with empty bottles, cans, cigarette butts, and a lingering odor of marijuana,” KTVU reports. Co-owner Aung Khaing told KTVU the partiers also left puke on the restaurant’s second floor, which the owners had to clean up. And while there likely was not a Succession-style compliment tunnel or uber-exclusive treehouse at the illicit event, the hosts appear to have been relatively organized; there were large banners informing attendees where to find the bathrooms and “they may even charge[d] people to get in,” Bomya speculated.

Since the vandals stole furniture and equipment and left restaurant’s wine storage units empty, the owners say they’ll have the bump out the grand opening, which was supposed to take place on December 10. Ramen Hiroshi currently has three locations around the Bay Area, including the original in Walnut Creek, which made waves with its debut as the city’s first and only ramen shop at the time. The restaurant at 322 Kearny Street will mark the restaurant’s first location to open in San Francisco, bringing its creamy Hakata-style tonkotsu to the city. [KTVU]

Cal-Italian pioneer Delfina is closing for a major overhaul

According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram, Delfina and Pizzeria Delfina on 18th Street are going takeout and delivery only for the next few months while the space undergoes a major renovation. The plan is to combine the original Delfina restaurant and the more casual neighboring Pizzeria Delfina into one space, where you’ll be able to get Delfina’s legendary roast chicken and spaghetti, and Pizzeria D’s popular Neapolitan-style pizza, as well as cocktails, since there are also plans to build out a bar. Award-winning design group Roy (Tailor’s Son, Wildseed, the Riddler) is handling interiors, so expect a refresh. Delfina recently celebrated its 23 year anniversary, and regulars will be excited to see it finally reopen after a long pandemic closure, and perhaps anxious to see if it will return to full glory. Locanda, the group’s Roman pasta spot closed right at the beginning of the pandemic, and there’s been an increased focus on the pizzerias (there are four locations including the Mission outlet) in recent years.

Get ready: SF restaurants say they may raise prices soon

The SF Chronicle spoke to a handful of restaurant owners around the Bay Area who all say that the rising cost of ingredients and takeout containers could mean they have no choice but to raise menu prices in the coming weeks and months. [SF Chronicle]

La Cocina is hosting a holiday market on December 11

The La Cocina holiday market is on this year so mark your calendars for Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event, held at the La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, will feature several local women-owned small businesses and Tenderloin organizations selling food, art, and gifts — plus food and drinks from La Cocina chefs. The event is free but you’ll need tickets for food and drinks, and you can buy them ahead of time on the La Cocina website.

Izakaya night takes over Family Cafe on Friday

Head to North Beach this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for “chicken parts and pieces, delicious izakaya otsumami, fountains of cold beer, sake and wine, and of course lots of good vibes” at Family Cafe, per Instagram.