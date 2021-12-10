North Bay Bar Threatened With Arson Over Proof of Vaccination Requirement

A bar in Marin County remains closed after being threatened with arson over its COVID-19 policy, the San Jose Mercury News reports. The Papermill Creek Saloon in Forest Knolls reported the threat on December 10, saying a man in a black ski mask entered the bar and dropped a handwritten note inside, per a Marin County Sheriff’s Office incident log. The bar posted a photo of the note on its Facebook page: “If the vaccine passport is not removed by this time next week this place will burn,” the note in the photo reads. The post also offers a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The sheriff’s department has opened an investigation but has no suspects, according to the Mercury News.

Owner David Wilson tells KRON4 that his family-run bar requires customers to show proof of vaccination, though there is no proof of vaccination requirement in Marin County. A health club called Body Kinetics in San Rafael also received a threatening note on Saturday, December 11. “If the vaccine mandate isn’t lifted within one week this place burns,” the note read, though the owner says the business allows unvaccinated members to work out as long as they wear a mask.

The city of San Francisco began requiring restaurants and bars, among other businesses, to check for proof of vaccination for indoor dining and drinking in August, though a handful of bars and restaurants had already been asking for proof of vaccination before it became a city mandate. But it’s been a flashpoint for months: in September, two bars and a deli were hit with one-star Yelp reviews and direct messages on Instagram related to their policies, and in October, In-N-Out’s only San Francisco restaurant refused to enforce the city’s mandate, resulting in a forced closure by the city’s health department. [Mercury News/KRON4]

San Jose is making parklets permanent

San Francisco may be struggling to roll out its Shared Spaces program, but that isn’t stopping San Jose officials from voting to make its parklets permanent. The city council unanimously approved the move this week, the Mercury News reports.

More Dungeness crab is coming (just not from Bay)

The good news: on Thursday officials opened up commercial fishing on the Central Coast starting December 16, the Chronicle reports. The bad news: those whales are still hanging out around the Bay Area so fishing around San Francisco — from Pigeon Point to the Sonoma-Mendocino county line — remains a no-go.

Zuni Cafe is raising money to support reproductive rights

This weekend Zuni Cafe is hosting a virtual auction to raise money for Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund, a not-for-profit that works to “ensure the human rights of women can be exercised, centering reproductive justice for the people they support.” Pastry Chef Annie Callan has 15 beautiful buche de Noel up for grabs with 100 percent of proceeds going to the organization. Check the restaurant’s Instagram story today for all the details.