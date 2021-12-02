Mayor London Breed Spotted Maskless — Again — at an SF Nightclub

In what feels like a reminder of just how long we’ve been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco Mayor London Breed is again catching heat after another video emerged over the weekend of her dancing maskless at a nightclub. And, just like when Breed was photographed dancing and singing without wearing a mask at the Black Cat jazz club two months ago, the Mayor is still insisting that she did not violate local mandates.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that a new 10-second video taken in a SF nightclub that appears to be the Great Northern in the Mission first started circulating on Saturday on Instagram Stories, showing Breed dancing to a live performance on a crowded dance floor. Breed told reporters that she was “at my table and drinking drinks,” that it took place in a private section of the club, and that she had a mask upon entering and leaving and when using the restroom — though neither tables nor drinks appear in the short clip.

News of the video spread just one day before the first confirmed case of the omicron variant was detected in the United States — right here in San Francisco. The Bay Area’s mandatory mask mandate, reissued in early August, requires everyone wear a mask inside businesses unless they are actively eating or drinking. [SF Chronicle]

Mayor London Breed feeling the spirit once again at a nightclub reportedly a few nights ago as our city continues towards its downward spiral with daily violence on the Asian community and numerous smash and grabs. pic.twitter.com/FvFxRwG1ri — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) November 27, 2021

Owners of hit Korean market Queens to open a new restaurant

The pair behind Queens, the new-school Korean market opened in the Inner Sunset two years ago, is teaming up for a new restaurant, reports the Chronicle. Called Hotline, the Korean-Chinese restaurant (a hybrid cuisine known as junghwa) will recreate the “fast” food of Clara Lee and Eddo Kim’s childhoods — dishes like mapo tofu, tang soo yook, and japchae noodles mixed with fried rice — when it opens in the Outer Sunset in February 2022. [SF Chronicle]

Berkeley gets long-awaited pizzeria from SF restaurant vets

A new pizzeria made its debut in Berkeley on Wednesday, bringing pies that are “a mix of Neapolitan and New York” to University Avenue, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Rose Pizzeria is from industry veterans and couple Gerad Gobel and Alexis Rorabaugh, who have worked at SF spots like Bar Agricole, Delfina, and Abbot’s Cellar. Don’t expect to grab and go, however — for now at least, the rotating menu of pies and large wine list is only available for dine-in at 1960 University Ave. [Berkeleyside]

New vendor brings sweet and savory puddings to the SF Ferry Building

The newest vendor to join the Ferry Building’s marketplace lineup is devoted to all things pudding, reports the Chronicle, serving flavors like pesto caprese bread pudding, blackberry cobbler, and classic banana. Yes Pudding, which owner Quanisha Johnson has made a name for at the Outer Sunset farmers market in recent years, will start slinging sweet and savory pudding from its stall by Gott’s Roadside on December 17. [SF Chronicle]