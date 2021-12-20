Oakland City Council to Vote on Proof of Vaccination Requirement for Indoor Dining

Oakland could be the next Bay Area city to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining if the city council approves an emergency ordinance on Tuesday, December 21, the Mercury News reports. It’s similar to the mandates passed by San Francisco and Berkeley, as well as Contra Costa County, which includes the northern East Bay cities such as Walnut Creek, Concord, and Richmond.

If Oakland’s city council approves the ordinance, it’ll go into effect on February 1, 2022, and will require adults show an ID and proof of full vaccination (either two shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson) before entering restaurants, bars, concerts, museums, gyms, and other indoor venues. Children ages 12 and up will also need to show proof of vaccination, but won’t be required to show an ID. Under the proposal, unvaccinated people with “doctor-verified medical exemption and a recent negative COVID-19 test” would still be able to dine indoors, per the Mercury News.

The move comes as the Omicron variant spreads quickly across the country. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom revived the statewide mask mandate for 30 days during the holiday season; A major healthcare conference planned for January also announced it would move to a virtual format, dealing a striking blow to downtown restaurants and bars.

Bay Area food prep workers face unsafe conditions

A story in the San Francisco Chronicle addresses the human cost of all those convenient food delivery services like HelloFresh and Imperfect Foods. Several workers tell the Chronicle they “work through” painful injuries due to the breakneck pace of production required to keep up with customer demand.

Dottie’s True Blue Cafe has closed for good

San Francisco breakfast and brunch institution Dottie’s True Blue Cafe has shuttered, according to SFGATE. The restaurant sold to new owners in 2017, but according to a message posted to the restaurant’s website this may not be the end of Dottie’s: “You may not have heard the last from Dottie. She may be cooking up new ways to serve her favorite customers — cookbooks, private virtual cooking lessons, boxed baking mixes for some of your favorites.”

Take a look inside the new El Charro

Historic Mexican-American restaurant El Charro had a 73-year run in Lafayette but now lives on in Walnut Creek, having reopening under a new owner in the former Maria Maria space. The Mercury News has a first look at the famous chile relleno and carnitas plate.