New Brunch Spot Hilda & Jesse Refuses to Serve Armed Police Officers

Over the weekend, Hilda and Jesse, a new all-day breakfast spot in North Beach, refused to serve three members of the San Francisco Police Department, as now reported by multiple media outlets, and even Fox. The restaurant’s owners originally posted on Instagram, saying that on Friday, December 3, they seated three police officers in uniform, but that “our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons,” and that they “politely asked them to leave.” Chief of police William Scott responded on Twitter, saying he encourages officers to support local businesses and respects the wishes of the restaurant, even though he found them “discouraging and personally disappointing.”

The restaurant received a social media storm: As of publication time, even though it only opened a little more than a month ago, Hilda and Jesse has received nearly a thousand reviews on Yelp, with a one-star rating average. The page is currently frozen due to unusual activity. The owners subsequently apologized on Instagram, saying “we made a mistake” and “handled this badly,” and apologized to the SFPD. In an interview with ABC7, co-owner Rachel Sillcocks said, “It’s not about the fact that we are anti police. It’s about the fact that we do not allow weapons in our restaurant. We were uncomfortable, and so we politely asked them to leave. It has nothing to do with the fact that they were officers, and everything to do with the fact that they were carrying guns.” [ABC7, SF Chronicle, SFGate, SFist]

Dungeness crabs have started trickling into San Francisco

Dungeness season is still delayed in San Francisco, but crabs have started trickling in from up north, as reported by the SF Chronicle. Crab season usually opens mid-November, but it’s been delayed again in Northern California, due to whales and sea turtles migrating through the area. But now the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has started opening up specific zones, those areas where marine mammals have cleared out and its safe to fish: As of December 1, zones 1 and 2 are open, from the Oregon border to the Sonoma/Mendocino county line. That means that Fort Bragg is pulling in fresh Dungeness, and those crabs are landing in SF restaurants and markets. [SF Chronicle]

Mister Jiu’s has a new “souvenir shop” with coffee and buns

Tucked behind Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s, facing Grant Avenue instead of the alley, lies Soon & Soon, a new “souvenir shop,” according to the SF Chronicle. It will serve Hong Kong-style coffee, pineapple buns from star pastry chef Melissa Chou, and hoodies, postcards, and other merch. Opening on December 18, it will only operate on Saturdays to start, with expanded days in January. [SF Chronicle]

Popoca pops back up for dinners at Low Bar

After a brief hiatus and search for a new location, Popoca, the popular Salvadoran pop-up, is back in action at Low Bar, the cool, Chicano-owned bar. For a new dinner series, Popoca is putting out seven courses, from ceviche to tamales to caramelized plantain custard, with cocktail pairings courtesy of Low Bar. The pop-up will run on Tuesdays, starting December 14. Keep an eye on Instagram for upcoming dates, and reservations should be opening up on Tock in the next few days. Check out the first menu, below.

Chase Center kicks off a tournament-style food competition

The Warriors’ home has many delicious food options, and now it’s highlighting fan favorites. The stadium is hosting a competition called Most Valuable Plate. Starting at tonight’s game and running through February 27, eight different menu items will face off in tournament-style brackets where fans vote on social media to decide the winners. A portion of the winning item’s sales will go to Bayview Makers Kitchen, which supports local food makers in the Bayview.