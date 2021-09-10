Nob Hill Has Lost An Italian Gem and A Michelin Star, and More Closings

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

November 12

NOB HILL — Venticello Ristorante has closed permanently after 29 years of fresh pasta atop Nob Hill, the SF Chronicle confirmed. The restaurant has been closed since spring 2020, and the family told the Chron that without the usual tourists at neighboring hotels, they were unable to reopen. But sister restaurant Nob Hill Cafe is still serving.

NOB HILL — French-slash-Japanese Keiko, the tasting menu spot with white tablecloths and one Michelin star (awarded in 2019), has closed after 10 years in Nob Hill, according to Tablehopper.

MISSION — Tablehopper spotted that Son’s Addition has closed on 24th Street, although the family promises they’re looking for a new location with a full liquor license. Their new restaurant Otra remains open with lots of fresh masa and smoky mezcal cocktails in Lower Haight.

OAKLAND — Bar Dogwood bar is done for now, Tablehopper also reports. But some of the bar’s cocktails live on, as the owners have replaced it with Stinky’s Bar, which is now filled with deliberately creepy clown memorabilia.

OAKLAND — Roam Burgers has closed its only location in Oakland, a tipster was sad to report. Although the grass-fed burgers and sweet potato fries are still available at five locations in San Francisco and around the Bay.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Hawaiian favorite Pearl Cafe served its last Spam musubi on Halloween, ending a run of 15 years, SFGATE reports.

SAN JOSE — And the definitely less beloved Agave Sports Bar finally closed down for good on October 17, following a lawsuit from the city, allegations of drug use, and a car crash and death of a staffer, according to SFGATE.

November 5

MISSION — Above Ground, the vegan brew pub from the same owners as Millennium, will spin its last vegan pizza this Saturday, November 6, the SF Chronicle reports. The owners told the Chron they were busy on weekends, but not during the week, and sadly that wasn’t enough to pull through the pandemic.

CASTRO — Oz Burgers has closed after a couple of years on 18th Street, but the same owners are replacing it with Wicked 6 Bar & Bites, flipping burgers into cocktails and small plates, according to Hoodline. The owner said he hoped to receive fewer complaints about prices, which he had to raise to pay his vendors.

CASTRO — Hoodline also reports that Me & Tasty Thai cafe, which had sweet brunch and boba drinks, has shuttered on 17th Street. The family is moving to Boise, Idaho, where they plan to open another Thai restaurant.

OAKLAND — The once hip Dosa Indian restaurant group has closed its last brick-and-mortar restaurant in Oakland, Berkeleyside reported first. Dosa already closed the Valencia location in 2019, the Fillmore spot in 2020, and filed for bankruptcy. But it does appear to be continuing with takeout and delivery, as well as packaged grocery items.

OAKLAND — Blue Bottle Coffee, which was once small and local, but of course now is a multi-million dollar global brand, has shuttered its original location near Jack London Square after more than a decade, the SF Chronicle confirmed. Last call for third-wave lattes is this Sunday, November 7.

OAKLAND — After 35 years of simple seasonal pastas, pizzas, and vegetables, Oliveto is ending its run as an Italian institution in Rockridge, Berkeleyside reported first. Berkeleyside reminds us that Michael Tusk of Quince and Paul Bertolli of Chez Panisse both once ran this kitchen, but now the owners are retiring. Grab a reservation before they wind down in the next couple of months, should you wish to pay respects.

BERKELEY — Mise en Place Kitchen has closed after a little more than a year, Berkeleyside reports. Friends and neighbors will miss the nourishing cafe fare with Brazilian touches, and especially that cake of the day.

October 21

POLK GULCH — Encore Karaoke Lounge seems to have belted its last tune. A tipster notified Eater SF that one of the bartenders posted on social media, indicating that the divey karaoke bar has quietly and unexpectedly closed, and its Google and Yelp listings have been updated to permanently closed.

NORTH BEACH — Original U.S., an Italian-American restaurant dating back to the 1890s, has served its last lasagna and gnocchi, according to the SF Chronicle. Co-owner Alberto Cipollino told the Chron he has struggled to find staff, but also at 77 years old, he’s ready to retire.

THE RICHMOND — The SF Chronicle also spotted that cozy izakaya Halu has gone dark, posting a “for lease” sign in the window and not answering calls or emails. Neighborhood friends will surely miss the ramen and skewers.

OAKLAND, SAN MATEO — Just four months after getting busted for mislabeling beef, Belcampo shut down all of its restaurants and butcher shops, including the locations in Oakland and San Mateo. The company also dirty deleted all of its social media accounts, and terminated all of its employees by text, as Eater LA details in the full story.

NAPA — Stone Brewing, the San Diego brewery known for hopped IPA, lost a legal battle over pandemic back rent, and is packing up and leaving its historic digs in Napa, the SF Chronicle reports.

SANTA ROSA — Creperie Chez Solange will close at the end of October, according to Sonoma Magazine. The owner said he struggled to find staff and run his restaurant solo for seven months, before finally folding the last of his popular buckwheat crepes with ham and gruyere.

October 15

COW HOLLOW — Favorite neighborhood Italian restaurant Pane e Vino closed on August 26, ending a pizza, pasta, and puttanesca run of 30 years. A note on the website thanks customers for the many memories.

NORTH BEACH — Tacolicious shuttered its North Beach location, as announced on Instagram on September 2, the SF Chronicle spotted. But the tacos and margaritas are still flowing at the Mission and Marina outposts, and at the latter, there’s a new “barklet” happy hour for pups.

OAKLAND — Berkeleyside reports that Batch Pastries closed and cooled the ovens on September 25. Owner Emily Buysse said it was a complicated “combination of factors,” and fans will miss the croissants and scones.

OAKLAND — Bierhaus moved from Mountain View to Oakland in 2018, and now has closed that Oakland beer garden but is going to stay open in Walnut Creek, according to Berkeleyside. So drive further east for the meaty Oktoberfest menu of sausages, pretzels, and warm potato salad.

BERKELEY — Imperial Tea Court closed on August 26, following 16 years worth of dumplings, noodles, and tea, Berkeleyside reports. The owner cited staffing issues, but the Ferry Building location remains open.

SACRAMENTO — Popular De Vere’s Irish Pubs are closing in both Sacramento and Davis, according to the Sacramento Bee. Despite recently remodeling and reopening, the owners told the Bee, “We haven’t been able to dig ourselves out of the hole that the pandemic created.” They poured out their last pints on October 3.

SAN MATEO — Ben Tre Vietnamese restaurant closed its San Mateo location on September 1, the SF Chronicle spotted first. But Ben Tre remains open in South San Francisco and Millbrae, and sister restaurant Gao is still open in San Mateo — plus, the owner is promising a new San Francisco spot, for all those craving that phozilla monster bowl of noodles and lobster.

SUNNYVALE — Longhorn Charcoal Pit bar and grill has served its last steaks and burgers after a wild ride of 61 years, Mercury News reports. The Old Western style grill closed on October 10.

September 24

SOMA — In Situ has permanently closed within SFMOMA, as first spotted by the SF Chronicle. Star chef Corey Lee opened the museum restaurant in 2016, curating dishes by chefs from around the world, garnering a Michelin star, James Beard award, and other accolades. An Instagram post explained the restaurant simply ran through its five-year partnership with the museum, saying “Our collection included over 100 dishes spanning more than 25 countries, 20 U.S cities, and almost 50 years…. It was an honor to learn from some of the most innovative, talented, and influential chefs in the world and represent them here in San Francisco.”

MISSION — The Flour + Water team announced Central Kitchen is officially closing, the SF Chronicle reported first. It isn’t a huge shock, as that location has been operating as a pasta shop for most of the pandemic. But now, it’s going to become Penny Roma, a casual new pasta restaurant, slated to open in October.

CIVIC CENTER — Corridor won’t be coming back either, the Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group confirmed. Owner Ryan Cole says they plan to flip that location and reopen as the Madrigal, a new concept catering to the opera and arts crowd, coming later this winter.

NOE VALLEY — Bistro SF Grill has served its last Balkan dishes and wine to Castro and 24th, Tablehopper reports. In a goodbye post, the owners didn’t share a specific reason for the closure, but said they’re selling off the last of the beer and wine.

CASTRO — Hoodline reports Weaver’s Coffee & Tea has quietly and permanently closed within the Fitness SF on Market.

FRUITVALE — Reem’s Arab bakery officially departed its original location in Fruitvale on August 31, the SF Chronicle reported first. Owner Reem Assil thanked the neighborhood for five great years, although she’s not going too far, moving into a new production bakery in the Restore Oakland building nearby. And she’s handing the keys over to Crystal Wahpepah, a popular indigenous chef and caterer in Oakland.

September 10

BERKELEY — There’s one less spot to grab a coffee in the East Bay after Espresso Roma closed its doors in August. The shop was founded in 1980, and owner David “Sandy” Boyd told Berkeleyside that the $18,000 rent was outpacing the $300 per day income, leading him to tell the landlord he’d shutter as soon as there was someone else to take the space.

WALNUT GROVE — An iconic waterfront restaurant located in the California Delta was destroyed by a fire on Thursday, the San Jose Mercury News reports. Giusti’s has been run by the same family for more than a century but the wooden building was declared a total loss after flames ripped through earlier this week.

SACRAMENTO — Olive Branch, a Fair Oaks cafe, also closed in August. Owner Jordan Anderson opened the restaurant during the pandemic and told the Bee he closed because “the state didn’t offer enough financial assistance during shutdowns.”