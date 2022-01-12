Metallica and Pink Are Coming to BottleRock 2022. Here’s the Full Daily Lineup.

Napa Valley music festival BottleRock returns to the Napa Valley Expo on Memorial Day weekend this year (May 27 to May 29) after being canceled in 2020 and postponed to Labor Day weekend in 2021. The festival announced the daily lineup of artists this week with headliners including Metallica, Pink, and Twenty One Pilots. Three-day general admission tickets are already sold out, but single-day tickets don’t go on sale until 10 a.m. tomorrow, January 13, so you’ll still have a shot at snagging some for yourself.

Friday’s big names include San Francisco’s own Metallica, plus Kygo, Greta Van Fleet, Chvrches, Spoon, and Saint Jhn. Saturday brings Twenty One Pilots to the stage, in addition to the Black Crowes, Mount Westmore, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Banks, and Silversun Pickups. And on Sunday, it’s a star-studded affair featuring Pink, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Bleachers, Alessia Cara, and Vance Joy. View the full daily lineup on the BottleRock website.

Vietnamese restaurant Tú Lan gets Legacy Business status

“Sixth Street greasy spoon” Tú Lan just earned Legacy Business status, Hoodline spotted. The designation means the longstanding restaurant, opened in 1976 and was one of the first Vietnamese restaurants in San Francisco, will have access to “marketing, business assistance, and specialized grants.” [Hoodline]

A cup charge is coming to Santa Cruz

Sorry Big Gulp aficionados: Starting this summer, you’ll have to pay a fee for disposable cups in Santa Cruz county, according to the Mercury News. It’s not the first time the county has delayed the fee rollout, this time citing the ongoing pandemic and stress it’s already putting on small business owners. [Mercury News]

Salt & Straw expanding to midtown Sacramento

Portland-based ice cream powerhouse Salt & Straw is coming to midtown Sacramento’s Ice Blocks, already a destination for food and drink in the city, the Sacramento Bee reports. [Sacramento Bee]

Much-anticipated Japanese deli Joodooboo opens today

According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram, Joodooboo is celebrating its grand opening today, January 12. There will be both dooboo (tofu) and banchan available to take home and only four people will be allowed inside at a time.

The “worst dive bar bathroom” in SF got gussied up

SFGATE contributor Broke-Ass Stuart is really excited to announce that Mission dive bar Delirium finally re-did its graffiti-covered bathrooms. Congrats to both the bar owners and you, Stuart. [SFGATE]