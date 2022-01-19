A New Restaurant Could Open in the Historic Cliff House Space Before the End of the Year

The landmark Cliff House that stands sentinel over Ocean Beach could welcome a new restaurant before the end of the year, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. On Tuesday, the National Park Service, which owns the property at 1090 Point Lobos Avenue, began a formal lease process, granting interested restaurateurs 120 days to submit a proposal for taking over the space. The NPS aims to select a new operator this summer, and a new restaurant could be up and running before the end of the year. The Chronicle reports the lease terms include “pandemic-related provisions such as discounted base rent in the early years and the potential for rent modifications or waivers in the case of a development like the government shutting down restaurants because of a global pandemic.”

Since the end of 2020, the historic neoclassical building has sat empty, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Sea Rocks. Owners Dan and Mary Hountalas ran the Cliff House restaurant for nearly a half a century before stepping away, citing mismanagement as the cause for its closure. In the years since, the building has been subject to vandalism and burglary and hosted two pop-up museums. [San Francisco Chronicle]

Longstanding Berkeley diner Bette’s shutters

Known for serving great pancakes and good tunes on its jukebox, iconic Berkeley restaurant Bette’s Oceanview Diner has closed permanently, Berkeleyside reports. Founders Bette and Manfred Kroening opened Bette’s at 1807 Fourth Street in April 1982, meaning the restaurant was just shy of celebrating its 40th anniversary. [Berkeleyside]

Bodega SF is going back to brick-and-mortar

Tablehopper brings the good news that the long-closed Bodega Bistro, which has been operating as a pop-up called Bodega SF, will return to brick-and-mortar status next month. The full-service Vietnamese restaurant will open at 590 Van Ness Avenue near Union Square. [Tablehopper]

Redwood City Port could get a new waterfront restaurant

Peninsula residents could get a new waterfront dining option. Per the Mercury News, the Port of Redwood City is considering an expansion that would bring a waterfront restaurant and maritime museum to the South Bay. [Mercury News]

Noah’s Bagels staff walk out over ‘toxic management’

A TikTok video shows the entire staff of a Noah’s Bagels in Vacaville quitting en mass in protest over the firing of their former manager, KCRA spotted first. Former employee Beonce Sarmiento captioned the video, “Say no to toxic management.” [KCRA]