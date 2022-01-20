Marin Brewing Company Says Goodbye After 33 Years

A North Bay legacy brewery has stopped bottling after more than three decades in business. On Tuesday, January 18, Marin Brewing Company posted to its Instagram a photo of co-founders Craig Tasley and Brandon Moylan standing by a sign announcing the launch of their hoppy foray into business. The brewery began its ascent on April Fool’s Day of 1989, and by that October they were winning awards at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The caption lets fans know that the company will call it quits on January 31.

The Larkspur facility and restaurant will both be closing, and already other big beer players have chimed in on Instagram to show their love of the pioneer. “Absolute legends. You will be greatly missed,” wrote San Francisco institution 21st Amendment Brewing. Petaluma and Santa Rosa brewers Hen House were right behind them to thank the North Bay pioneers and offer them a socially-distanced cheers.

Nick’s Cove & Cottages to remodel and auction old fixtures

Nick’s Cove Restaurant, Oyster Bar & Cottages is as much a Northern California staple as snagging their oysters when making a visit to Tomales Bay. The longtime favorite will be renovating in February, their first facelift in 15 years. Fans of the immaculate vibes will be able to take home old tables, chairs, lights, and other miscellaneous ephemera with proceeds going to local charities. With these upgrades, the 1930s establishment should be able to keep serving incredible sunsets and fresh seafood well into the future.

Pescadero’s Harley Farms plays host to Sante Arcangeli

As omicron continues to pummel eateries, outdoor excursions are looking better and better. Harley Farms, a Northern California tourist destination due to its cherubic baby goats, is providing an option for those looking to stay safe and get tipsy. Sante Arcangeli Family Wines opened a tasting room back in May on the other side of the short white fence from the oft-sleeping goats and farm goods shop. The family business sources most of its wines from around Santa Cruz. While not brand new, the sun gracing Highway 1 in recent weeks and the rolling fresh air from the Pacific makes this a breezier choice for staying surge-safe.

Speaking of wine, Pacifica’s Table Wines tightens service

Table Wines, a South Bay favorite wine shop since 2016 owned by Katie and Courtney Brookshire, has limited its scope. As of this month the shop’s website now states: “If hanging out in the bar area, you are allowed to pull your mask down, but we NOW REQUIRE KEEPING IT UP BETWEEN SIPS. Up, down, sip, repeat. (Annoying we know, but this is where things are at right now.)” In addition, the bar is just for ordering, and groups of four or more need to call in advance or plan to sit outside. The store only sells bottles that cost $20 or less – and all bottles are chosen by Katie, a sommelier of more than 15 years.

Pittsburgh’s Pub getting a remodel

Outer Sunset residents rejoice! Music was heard leaking from a cracked door at 4207 Judah Avenue this weekend, and a few paint-stained workers yelled out that the bar was getting a makeover. If you haven’t frequented this establishment, then good. That’s pretty much how the Pittsburg patrons like it.