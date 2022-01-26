How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day for the Lovers and the Loveless in the Bay

It makes no difference if you’re cuffed, stag, or getting married in three months. The truth of the matter is that Valentine’s Day, in all its commercial splendor, is here. Omicron has spiked, according to Matrix Resurrections part-time actor Mayor London Breed, so food and drink should be a bit safer now that mid-February has arrived. According to a January 20 press release, cases peaked on Jan. 9 with a 7-day average of 2,164 cases per day, and we’ve been trending downward ever since.

All that is to say that this Valentine’s Day is all about YOU. Order an at-home feast for one, two, or more, if you so desire. Get your swank on and cut a rug at the Yay Area’s finest and fanciest establishments – there is no shortage of soirees this year. Or just buy a ton of chocolate and wine and squad out. It’s your pandemic and you get to have it your way. Remember, in San Francisco proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining and drinking and masks should be on in most indoor settings, except for when actively drinking and eating.

For San Franciscans, Che Fico will offer a $195 four course menu featuring scallops, gnocchi, black cod, and duck. It’s tough to go wrong with any of these options. Che Fico Alimentari will offer a leaner and cheaper menu, as well.

Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina’s International Smoke is an option for city-dwellers, too. For $135 per person, with optional cocktails for $50 if you like, the Valentine’s Day spread includes King Crab Fry Bread with cucumber raita, charred scallion, and Punjabi spice and a baked Alaska with chocolate dacquoise, vanilla ice cream, and Cognac flambé.

In the South Bay, look for new addition Adrestia in Sunnyvale, opening in the TETRA Hotel. Folks can drop $200 from February 11-14 and get a bonus of one night at the hotel, a great backup plan for anyone drinking the holiday’s sorrows away or for any couples who are just too amorous to contain themselves. Dishes on the menu include beef carpaccio, red rice branzino, and tomato fritters. Reservations on Opentable.

A bit cheaper, and for the East Bay homies, one can check out MAMA. The Italian restaurant is offering a four-course meal on the 14th for $70per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $45. The menu looks stacked, but of note is the sugo and ricotta gnudi. Reservations required; book through Resy.

For the North Bay people looking to class it up, The Bungalow Kitchen hopes to please. Of Michael Mina propriety, the restaurant is offering a menu that includes tuna tartare, a Kaluga caviar parfait, truffles, and wagyu. The dinner crescendos to a Cupid’s Heart, served with fresh raspberry and white chocolate macaron and a vanilla bean-Champagne gelee. The special menu is only available on February 14 from 5-10 pm for $135 per person. Reservations can be made here.

Staying in this year can be just as good as going out. Take PABU’s take-home sushi night for instance. The $95 handroll kit includes a selection of fresh fish, fillings, and sushi rice. You can snag additional a la carte items and beverages to pair — including a selection of sake, handpicked by PABU Sake Master Stuart Morris, and cocktails to-go. Valentine’s Day experiences can be ordered for delivery or pickup seven days in advance via SevenRooms.

For the vegans, and otherwise, The Vegan Hood Chefs have an incredible take-home package to make the cuddle-at-home vibes all the more supreme. For $99 you can get a sexy house salad, white wine scallop linguine, garlic bread, and garlic asparagus, a strawberry shortcake with a rose compote and a bottle of champs – for two! The final menu, mostly recycled from last year, is subject to change. Deliveries will be made the day beforehand.

Gifts and goodies galore

Single? Lazy? Both? No need to make a reservation or order a meal to the house. Just, as it has been written, treat yourself.

BareBottle can help you out with its new Sparkling Blanc De Noir, its newest bubbly offering. Made with pinot noir grapes from Anderson Valley, the company describes the wine with bright notes of honey and gummy bears. Utilizing native fermentation with no added yeast or sulfites, the cost still comes in reasonably low at $28. It’s available for pickup at their San Francisco and Santa Clara taprooms, as well as via local delivery.

For the loved one in your life, who may also be yourself, the milk chocolate strawberry squares from Alebrije make for a singularly San Francisco present. Born through the La Cocina incubator, this brand new business offers hot chocolate and golden milk mixes, too.

And as a date spot (or as a eat-your-feelings-after-getting-stood-up pivot) Hometown Creamery has you covered. The Sunset favorite’s strawberry balsamic and its La Vie en Rose (white chocolate and rose essence) make for thematically appropriate alternatives.