Late-Night Taiwanese and Karaoke at Dragon Gate Ends After 8 Years, and More Closings

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

January 27

INNER SUNSET — Its arrival was meant to create the Bermuda Triangle of bubble tea. Instead, Irving Street’s Tea 4 You never really got off the ground, and now the windows are dark, Eater SF spotted. Perhaps it was due to popular Little Sweet on 9th Avenue, or to the Yi Fang outpost that came across the street.

BERKELEY — The much-loved Oceanview Diner called it after 40 years of producing pancakes. As reported by Berkeleyside, the shop was opened as a place to fill the bellies of everyone who couldn’t get into the Fourth Street Grill. During the pandemic, however, the business became too lean and staff were hard to come by.

OAKLAND — The Dragon Gate Bar and Grille swung its gate shut for good after eight years on Oakland’s Broadway. Without a formal announcement, the Facebook page for the club said on January 8 it was toasting to “close it out,” with commenters showing love for the departing late-night destination.

SAN MATEO — This one is hard to swallow: as reported by SFGate, All Spice owners Shoshana Wolff and Sachin Chopra are running out of time. They’ve signed a two-year lease for what seems like the last time as the property their restaurant sits on has been sold to developers. Hit 1602 South El Camino Real for fennel beef cheek while you can.

SACRAMENTO — While it was known for its shows, The Boardwalk dished out its fair share of drinks and Boardwalk Burgers through its more than 30 year tenure. According to KCRA, the events space and community hub has played its last song and served its last basket of fries. The business failed, allegedly, due to “dwindling crowds and mounting financial pressure” in addition to, of course, the strain of the pandemic.