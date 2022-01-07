The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate Last Week

Even with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bay Area remains a thrilling place to eat, yet night after night many of us wind up falling back on the same usual suspects. Fortunately, Eater editors eat out more often than most, and we take seriously our responsibility to steer you toward a better meal. We report all of our most exciting findings on a weekly basis, so check back regularly to find out what you should be eating too.

January 7

Hong Kong-Style Wonton Noodle Soup at Beyond Cafe

Since it opened a few months ago, diners have filled one wall at Beyond Cafe full of praises, including this one: “We drove 380 miles to have lunch here! We [heart emoji] everything!!!” I’ll go even further: I would fly across the country to have the Hong Kong-style wonton noodle soup ($11) at this SoMa restaurant. Everything about this classic dish was perfect, especially during a rainy visit over the holidays. The clear broth — with a distinct taste of shrimp, pork, and fried flounder — must have been bubbling away for hours. A half dozen or so bite-size wontons weren’t bobbing in the bowl but were carefully tucked under a tangle of springy egg noodles (some would argue this is how it should be served so the noodles don’t overcook). Unlike many other spots, Beyond Cafe serves its soup in smaller bowls like you’d find in many casual Hong Kong cafes. Still, I left feeling full after slurping spoonful after spoonful of the balanced broth in between bites of the dumplings. I’m already thinking about my next trip to San Francisco, when I no doubt will make another visit and ask for a marker to say I flew nearly 3,000 miles for this dish. — Bao Ong, Eater New York editor

Pupusas Revueltas at Pupuseria Metapan

I like many moved during the pandemic and now call home the micro-neighborhood of Mission Terrace, which borders the much broader Excelsior. There’s a large Central American population in the area, and evidently good pupusas are to be found. Pupuseria Metapan is a small Salvadoran restaurant squeezed in on Mission, filled with festive poinsettia tablecloths and multi-colored twinkle lights over the holidays. The pupusas were fork-raking crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, stuffed with many different fillings, from camarones to chicharrones, zucchini or queso; the revuelta that’s a triple mashup of pork, beans, and cheese; or the loca that’s fully loaded with a large number of those things. There’s a full menu of other comforts, too, but a couple of $4 pupusas alone makes for a satisfying meal, especially with a pile of the curtido pickled cabbage and dollop of thick and tangy crema. — Becky Duffett, deputy editor

Berkshire Pork Chop from Boulevard

The weeks leading up to Christmas were a blur so I went all in on soaking up the holiday cheer during the days between the holiday and the New Year. I looked at Christmas lights in Golden Gate Park, sipped Champagne beneath the shiny rotunda at Union Square’s Neiman Marcus, and indulged in a full-on feast at Boulevard, where the dimly lit and uber-glamorous dining room shone with twinkling lights and stars dangled from the ceiling. We started with elegant amuse bouche, paraded on to a tart and fresh hamachi crudo, and rolled into a small plate starring crispy calamari and Spanish octopus. But there’s a reason Nancy Oakes and executive chef Dana Younkin left the pork chop on the menu; after all these years it’s still a stunner. It’s no longer grilled, but rather cooked on a live-fire oven from Italy. An obsidian char obscures the perfectly juicy and remarkably flavorful meat. I’m not usually a pork chop kind of gal, but thank goodness my dining companion had the smarts to order this dish. — Lauren Saria, editor