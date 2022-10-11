Outer Sunset Korean Chinese Restaurant Hotline Closes After Just Five Months

Hotline, the Outer Sunset restaurant with a steam table showcasing Korean-Chinese hybrid food called junghwa, is closing on October 16. Owners Eddo Kim and Clara Lee, who also own the popular Inner Sunset superette Queens, made the announcement via Hotline’s Instagram Monday, writing in part, “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t heartbroken.”

Hotline was meant to bring junghwa food to a wider audience, as well as to feed those nostalgic for dishes like crispy mandoo and fiery red mapo dubu, which both Kim and Lee say they grew up eating. The steam table setup was a nod to how they both experienced junghwa food as kids, and the restaurant was part of a growing Korean food community in the Bay Area — “We just want to be a part of that narrative,” Kim said at the time of Hotline’s opening in May.

For Hotline’s final weekend, the couple announced they will serve a chef’s tasting menu ($95), with two seatings daily from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16, reservations only. Tickets are available via the Hotline website and are already starting to sell out. “At the end of the day, Hotline is/was just a vision,” the post further reads. “And sometimes that vision just doesn’t click for everyone. We get it, I get it. No hard feelings. Perhaps Hotline just spoke its own language. Who knows. Maybe some day we’ll all finally get it.”