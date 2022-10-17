Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat During San Francisco Restaurant Week, Fall 2022

It is once again time to celebrate San Francisco Restaurant Week, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association’s bi-annual push to fill restaurants all over the city by drawing in diners with special deals. If you’re new to how this whole thing works, it’s pretty simple: for about a week, restaurants of all types will offer multi-course menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner at set price points, creating opportunities for diners to get out and explore new places at a discount or just revisit an old favorite while saving a little dough.

This fall, SF Restaurant Week runs from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 30, and here are some of the most exciting deals to take advantage of during the event.

Brunch or Lunch (2+ courses)

$10-15

Delarosa Chestnut Street and Downtown: According to Instagram, both locations of this popular pizzeria will offer a $15 Restaurant Week lunch special that includes Roman-style pizzas and a choice of salad. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

VIP Coffee & Cake Shop: Restaurant Week brings a $15 lunch special to this Chinatown restaurant and bakery. Choose either a baked pork chop over rice, Hong Kong-style spaghetti, or black pepper steak. Includes iced tea. Indoor dining only.

$25-30

Bodega SF: This Tenderloin/Union Square-adjacent restaurant is doing a three-course lunch for $30 that includes options such as fresh banh cuon (rice rolls), Hoi An chicken rice, or pho — either beef, chicken, or veggie. Dessert, also included, is ice cream. Takeout and indoor dining available.

The Vault Garden: The $30 two-course prix-fixe lunch at the Vault Garden includes butternut squash soup or a Caesar salad, followed by a choice of entree: mushroom risotto, fish and chips, or the Vault Burger. Outdoor dining only.

Wildseed: This one is for the plant-based diners out there — head to Cow Hollow’s Wildseed for a $30 three-course lunch menu that includes Mexican corn cakes or mushroom ceviche to start, plus entrees such as orecchiette with broccolini and Beyond Sausage, or a sandwich with plant-based chicken. Dessert is vanilla coconut panna cotta. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

Dinner (3+ courses)

$30-45

Cantina Los Mayas: This Richmond District newcomer specializes in Mexican wines and Mayan cuisine. For Restaurant Week, diners can get a three-course dinner for $45 that includes a choice of either seared lamb chops or Yucatan mole chicken for the main course. Indoor dining only.

Copas: This Castro neighborhood restaurant and bar is offering a three-course dinner for $45 with a choice of either a smash burger made with wagyu beef or arroz con pollo. Appetizers include a little gem salad or rock cod ceviche, while churros with burnt white chocolate toffee wrap things up as dessert. Indoor dining only.

Cassava: Now settled into its new North Beach home, Cassava continues to offer one of the most affordable prix fixe menus in the city, with a slightly better-than-usual deal of $45 for three courses during Restaurant Week. In addition to options including summer squash rigatoni, slow braised lamb belly, and buttermilk fried chicken, look for optional supplements like grilled octopus and Early Girl tomato soup. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

Matterhorn Restaurant and Bakery: Grab a friend or two and head to this Pac-Heights temple for melted cheese. For $45 you can start with a salad or Swiss-style air-dried beef charcuterie and then dip into a pot of traditional cheese fondue served with bread, potatoes, and pickled vegetables. For dessert: s’more chocolate fondue, of course. Indoor dining only.

$65-75

3rd Cousin: Go luxe without breaking the bank during Restaurant Week at Bernal Height’s 3rd Cousin. The $75 per person menu includes three courses with entrees like Snake River flat iron steak served with chanterelles or black truffle and porcini ravioli. Wine pairings are available for an additional $59. Indoor dining only.

Penny Roma: This Mission District Italian dining stunner is serving four courses for $65 during Restaurant Week. The stars will likely be the pasta course — either caramelle con stracchino e noci or honeynut squash ravioli — preceded by halibut crudo, proscuitto with melon, or heirloom tomato caprese. Secondi means beef short ribs, plus there's chocolate hazelnut cake for dessert. Indoor dining only.

ROOH: Elegant Indian restaurant ROOH brings a special three-course dinner menu to the table. For $75 a person, choose from appetizers including masala jackfruit tacos or chicken ghee roast, followed by entrees such as paneer pinwheels, traditional butter chicken, or tandoori monkfish tail. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

For a full list of participating restaurants and menus visit the SF Restaurant Week website.