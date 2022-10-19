This Divisadero Italian Restaurant Is Offering a Steeply Discounted Weeknight Menu

The Bay Area is infamous for its pricey lifestyles and inaccessibly expensive luxuries — and increasingly, that includes wild and wacky restaurants, too. Now, Divisadero Street restaurant Che Fico’s smaller neighboring outpost Che Fico Alimentari is hoping to offer something slightly more affordable. Owner and chef David Nayfeld took to Instagram to let fans know about “Cena Presto,” a three-course menu for $55 the restaurant will offer Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. “This is a great way to experience our restaurant on a budget!” the Instagram post reads.

The Italian restaurant is certainly an example of ultra-popular, decadent food offered at a steep price point (though, notably, Che Fico Alimentari’s price points are lower than its upstairs sibling). Both Che Fico and Che Fico Alimentari added a 10 percent charge to all checks, in addition to a tip, to help pay staff a much higher wage than the industry standard. Emerging from the pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reports Che Fico’s prices went up 15 to 20 percent; for example, pizzas now go for $30, with added anchovies for $5 extra. Maybe this cheaper dinner option is just what the doctor ordered for a restaurant that caters to the upper crust. Pizza pun intended.

This new wine shop in Napa is for wine vets

The owners of downtown Napa restaurant Compline will open a new tasting room and bottle shop on October 20. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Compline Wine Shop will debut a few doors down from the restaurant and offer more than 800 wines.

French wine bar headed to El Cerrito

As Eater SF already shared, Bay Area born-and-raised Claire Sullivan (who worked at Chez Panisse) and Devin Hohler will open Banter Wine at 10368 San Pablo Avenue, offering light food alongside imported wines. Now Hoodline reports the opening is delayed thanks to mountains of permitting, paperwork, and a major car accident.

Storytelling and tasting event from the Jewish Food Society

On November 10 Nopa chef and owner Laurence Jossel will join cookbook author Nicole Hendizadeh and Rabbi Sydney Mintz for a night of cocktails, conversation, and curated menus. Schmaltzy San Francisco, hosted by Marcia Gagliardi of tablehopper, starts at 6 p.m. at 419 10th Street and costs $36 to attend.