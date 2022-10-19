How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco’s Mission Bay Like a Local

The Mission Bay neighborhood is one of the most dynamic areas in San Francisco. The lagoons of the pre-industrial area were home to the Costanoan and Patwin peoples; through the 1800s, it became an area to deposit refuse and was used for the same purpose in moving debris after the 1906 earthquake. Since then, the 303-acre chunk of the city has ballooned in population. Developers came in droves after UCSF planted its flag with its Mission Bay campus in 2015. According to the 2020 census, the neighborhood population increased by more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020. That influx was aided by the ongoing installation of Chase Center, a massive sports arena and events complex that’s home to the Golden State Warriors, replete with numerous food and drink options in and outside the stadium.

There are a variety of ways to cash 24 hours in Mission Bay, and trying to capture each and every angle would be madness. Instead, here’s a curated path through the neighborhood that doesn’t require a car and includes (hopefully) just the right amount of walking for an active day in San Francisco. Hopping on the K or T Muni lines is always an option, as is an Uber — fitting given the company’s massive headquarters stationed next door to Chase Center.

8 a.m. Grab a coffee and hit the farmers market at Thrive City

1 Warriors Way, San Francisco

Slurping a mint mojito from San Francisco’s own Philz while strolling through the stadium’s weekly Sunday market is a primo way to start the day. Local producers including Airborne Roasters and Native Baking are typically on deck.

10 a.m. Walk to Spark Social for breakfast

601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco

Arguably the neighborhood’s most well-known food outlet is this collection of food trucks and permanent stalls, located just over a quarter mile from Chase Center. Breakfast highlights include Nucha Empanada’s bacon and eggs empanada and Senor Sisig’s tosilog burrito stuffed with sweet fried pork, fried eggs, and garlic rice.

11 a.m. Death by Taco for a breakfast marg or michelada

301 King Street, Ste, B, San Francisco

The last morning destination might be slightly too much for some, but, for those looking to revel as a gourmand in the Mission Bay, missing a morning cocktail at Death by Taco is out of the question. Slide into one of the cozy booths for powerful punchy drinks like tequila sunrises made with fresh orange juice for $15, a spicy michelada for $13, or, for the whole gang, a pitcher of palomas for $48.

1 p.m. Sweat it out with a long walk or go whole hog with a kayaking trip

Even the most stalwart amongst us would be vibrating from the triumvirate of caffeine, food, and booze at this point, so take a load off with a little walk. The Bay Trail runs adjacent to Pier 52, which begins a little over a half mile away from Death by Taco on foot. City Kayak, which admittedly rents its gear out of Pier 40, has a suggested route that runs the length of Mission Bay, and if you’re really looking for an immersive view of the neighborhood, why not take a tour by sea? The shortest option, which also moves you toward the next stop, would be to simply round the corner and walk along the Mission Creek Channel toward Chase Center.

3 p.m. Re-up at Seven Stills for an afternoon beer

100 Hooper Street, Ste. 4, San Francisco

Regardless of which (if any) outdoor activities you opt for, this distillery and brewery is just shy of a mile south of Death by Taco. The flagship location features an expansive outdoor patio and hosts private events — die-hard fans also come for the whiskey tours. It’s the ideal spot to get a vodka mule or a hard seltzer after working up a sweat.

5 p.m. Hit Moshi Moshi for dinner

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

This restaurant has a storied past: it was opened in 1987 and, after a few bumps in the road, serves as owner Mitsuru “Mits” Akashi’s venue for what he calls “new-wafu.” That means the menu adheres to its own sense of Japanese cuisine, doling out classics like chicken katsu and original riffs like an inverted donburi. Reservations are available in advance through Resy or over the phone, including outdoor dining options.

7 p.m. Catch a Warriors game or concert at Chase Center

1 Warriors Way, San Francisco

Full of sushi and sake, head to Chase Center for one of the stadium’s many events. It’s Warriors season, so you’d be totally correct to see the champs clown an invading team. Other possibilities include Panic at the Disco! on October 25 or the League of Legends world finals on November 5. Whatever you peep, make sure to pull up on the vegan lumpia, the bottomless Modelo (cannot stress this deal enough), or any of La Cocina’s outposts throughout the stadium.

Related Everything You Need to Know About Food and Drink at Chase Center

10 p.m. Post-game drinks at the Ramp and Mission Rock Resort

The Ramp, 855 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco

Mission Rock Resort, 817 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco

Levitating from basketball and beer, tie one off at a neighborhood favorite watering hole. Now, mind you, the Ramp and Mission Rock are more or less polar opposites when it comes to vibes. The Ramp is a divey hang on the shore, perfect for cheap drinks and those deep late-night conversations. Mission Rock, on the other hand, is an oyster-fueled bacchanalia that will keep the good times rolling. The choice is yours.

Google Map of all locations here.