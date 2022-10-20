Here’s Where to Eat and Drink at the Next 49ers Game at Levi’s Stadium

As the Niners Faithful continue to follow their home team this season – because who’s got it better than us? — the next-important thing worth paying attention to is the food scene at Levi’s Stadium this year. The stadium has long prided itself on partnering with local restaurants and continuing to update its offerings each season, and 2022 is no exception. There are a number of new spots to eat and imbibe at this season, with special attention being paid to areas for the most faithful of the Faithful: namely, season ticket holders.

For the newcomers attending an upcoming game inside Levi’s Stadium, or for those who perhaps have attended games there in the past, here are some of the big updates to the stadium’s food and drink options:

Meet your new beer spot: Golden Road Pub

The biggest update is the addition of Golden Road Pub, an outpost of Los Angeles-based beer brand Golden Road Brewing. The new drinking spot is taking over and updating the previous home of Michael Mina’s stadium restaurant, Bourbon Steak & Pub. Unlike Mina’s restaurant, which was a membership-only restaurant for season ticket holders, Golden Road Pub will be for all game attendees starting four hours before the game and lasting until an hour after the final drive. One thing to note, however, is the pub will only be open during games and will not be open to the public on non-game days.

That hot dog? It’s fancy now.

In an offseason survey, it seems that many of season ticket holders were not quite in love with the nacho and hot dog offerings. So ask and ye shall receive: The team over at Levi’s Stadium took those complaints seriously, leading to an update of both items. The hot dog is now a natural-case, 7-inch dog from Silva Sausage, served in a split-top brioche bun. The nachos, meanwhile, have gotten a “walking taco” update with bags of Tostitos chips being filled with melty cheese and toppings, perfect for circling the stadium to get to your seat.

Beyond that, two other new options include Super Duper burger and its popular stacked burger, a veggie option, and a mini burger, plus garlic and regular fries. The other new option is Mexican restaurant Puesto, which lands at the stadium with tamarind shrimp tacos and Baja fish tacos, guacamole and chips, as well as three types of margaritas. This is all in addition to other established stadium vendors, such as Smoking Pig Barbecue, the Chairman, Starbird, and more. (In other words, arrive hungry.)

Welcome to the suite life

If you’re lucky enough to park your butt in a suite, there are a number of food upgrades there, as the Burgess Brothers added some new items to the Yahoo Club, along with Tony G’s Slice House (which is being added to three new clubs within the stadium), and Steakhouse Board, serving items such as a dry aged burger. On the sweets side, Campbell’s Psycho Donuts is a new addition to the suites, as well as ice cream from Cream + Sugar.

Those with enough cash to splash out on season tickets will get some exclusive food options to snack on through home games. There’s the continuation of the member inclusive menu, with food such as hot dogs, pretzels, and nachos offered at no extra charge during games, plus discounts on other concession stands; but new this year is the inclusion of a constantly-rotating food truck area, which will change by the game, and is open three hours before the game starts. Kalbi Korean BBQ, Rojas Mexican Food, and La Burrita have all parked by Gate A for season ticket holders who want to change up their food experience, with more trucks on deck for the remainder of the season.

