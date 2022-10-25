 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drink This Beer to Benefit Some of San Francisco’s Favorite Landmarks

Headlands Brewing teamed up with the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy on a West Coast IPA

by Lauren Saria
Thanks to a partnership between Headlands Brewing Company and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, there’s a new beer out now that benefits some of San Francisco’s most popular outdoor spaces. The beer, appropriately dubbed Golden Gate West Coast IPA, is the first of a year-long series that also marks the 50th anniversary of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which encompasses spaces such as Crissy Field, Muir Woods, Alcatraz Island, Ocean Beach, Lands End, and the Presidio.

Here’s the essential information: for every 4-pack of Golden Gate West Coast IPA sold, $1 will go to the National Parks Conservatory. A joint press release from both the brewery and the not-for-profit underscores that the money raised from the beer sales is “uniquely flexible for the Conservancy” and can be put toward “much-needed programs to expand equity of access.” The beer is already on sale at a handful of retailers across the area including Gus’s Community Market, Grand Perkins Market in Oakland, and Nugget Market in Tiburon, Novato, and Corte Madera.

As for the details about the actual beer, it’s a West Coast-style IPA brewed with Bravo, Idaho 7, and HBC 686 hops. Clocking in at 6.5 percent ABV and 65 IBU (so, you know, pretty bitter), it pours pale yellow and offers “aromas and flavors of tangerine, mango, and a medley of other citrus and tropical fruits,” according to the brewery. The cans for each of the beers in the series will feature artwork created by the Conservancy showcasing some of the city’s iconic parks — first the Golden Gate Bridge, with subsequent cans highlighting Alcatraz and Muir Woods.

If you want to get a taste, there’s a launch party planned for Thursday, October 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Headlands Brewing’s Lafayette taproom, with 10 percent of proceeds going to the Golden Gate Park’s Conservancy.

