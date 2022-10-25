Marina Subs Wraps Up Its Last Sandwich as Owner Retires

Fans of the long-running Marina Subs (or, more properly, Marina Submarine) will be sad to learn that longtime sandwich purveyor and maker, Kyu Jo (who goes by Kyu or “Q”), is retired as of Monday. Hoodline has the story on the shop’s final day — the restaurant has been open since the mid-80s, the news site reports — as customers lined up to buy their last sandwiches. The line for sandwiches was reportedly so long, that customers were cut off by noon. Hoodline says the shop has sold to new owners who have plans to keep on a few favorites and add a breakfast menu.

Plan could change Berkeley’s Hs Lordships into food truck haven

Although it’s early in the process, the city of Berkeley is finally moving on plans to do something with the Hs Lordships property along the waterfront, which has been vacant since 2018. Berkeley is partnering with Innovation Properties Group to look at turning the area into a “food truck village,” Berkeleyside reports, and IPG is expected to submit a project proposal soon. Most people Berkeleyside spoke with were in favor of the project, although there’s one big issue cropping up: the wind. Wind gusts can reach up to 30 mph in the summer, and generally move between 11 to 18 mph the rest of the year. Hold onto that food, I guess.

‘Old Town Road’ leads Lil Nas X to Oasis

Lil Nas X was in San Francisco this weekend for the last U.S. stop of his “Long Live Montero Tour,” and the pop star made sure to take time to hang out while in town: Lil Nas X reportedly stopped by Oasis on Saturday night for the “Boo-lesque” Halloween event, KTVU reports. Oasis owner D’Arcy Drollinger said he tipped well and made it rain on the drag performers, even paying cover for his entire group, which stayed in the VIP section. “When he was leaving, he was talking to Nicki Jizz (a performer) and was even getting tacos from the taco truck that parks outside,” Drollinger told the news outlet.

Top Chef alum leads new Hulu show Tasting Wild

Local Bay Area chef Melissa King is keeping busy, not only with a recent Square Pie Guys collab, but also with a new Hulu show Tasting Wild, which debuts October 25. The trailer shows King exploring various nature-filled locales and afterward cooking ingredients found at each location. Watch the trailer on YouTube.

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch

Fox Tale Fermentation Project reported Monday that artwork was recently stolen off the walls of its cafe. The piece was made by artist Alisha Coelho, as part of an exhibit that opened on October 15. “We use our space to share the work of others so that it may be enjoyed by all, and to give opportunity for Artists to grow and get paid for their labor,” the post reads. “Having a piece stolen from our walls feels like such an incredible violation, words can’t really describe.” The post goes on to ask followers to reshare the photo, in hopes that the artwork finds its way back to the cafe and the artist.