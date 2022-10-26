 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seven Stills Closing Just Three Years After Opening Its Massive Mission Bay Facility

Owner Tim Ober says the company ran into a true series of unfortunate events

by Paolo Bicchieri
Beer from the tap Torin Nielsen

Plenty of those headed to a Warriors game at Chase Center or just spending a day in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, look forward to a drink at Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery at 100 Hooper Street. Unfortunately, fans of fresh beer, whiskey, and canned cocktails will have to find somewhere else to tie one off as of October 30. The San Francisco Standard reports the company announced its imminent closure on October 26, making Halloweekend 2022 its last in business.

According to an email sent to the outlet on Wednesday, October 26, CEO Tim Obert cites “some of the worst timing possible” as the reason for the closure. That’s due to the tremendous rent associated with the company’s massive space on Hooper Street and total costs amounting to about three times more than Obert and the company’s initial estimates. And that was before the pandemic. The Mission Bay outpost’s closing marks the brewery’s fourth and final location shuttering.

Seven Stills garnered a new set of fans during the worst of the pandemic for its efforts in making hand sanitizer. But as of reporting, it’s unclear whether the business will pivot once again to a fully wholesale product or look to open elsewhere — or if the business will shutter entirely.

Seven Stills Mission Bay

100 Hooper Street, Suite 4, , CA 94107 Visit Website

More From Eater SF

The Latest

There’s a Big Dia de Los Muertos Party Going Down in the Outer Sunset — And Everyone’s Invited

By Paolo Bicchieri

A Favorite Beer Lovers’ Hang in Bernal Heights Sets Closure Date

By Dianne de Guzman, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

Sacramento Is Getting a Groundbreaking Fully Cooperative Coffee Shop, From Farmer to Barista

By Paolo Bicchieri

This 85-Year-Old Mission District Dive Is One of San Francisco’s Newest Legacy Businesses

By Lauren Saria

Welcome Back to Morning Wood, That Popular Peninsula Spot for Hawaiian-Japanese Brunch

By Lauren Saria, Dianne de Guzman, and 1 more

Korean Hand Rolls Stuffed With Stir-Fried Kimchi and Crab Are Coming to Valencia Street

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world