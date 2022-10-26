Seven Stills Closing Just Three Years After Opening Its Massive Mission Bay Facility

Plenty of those headed to a Warriors game at Chase Center or just spending a day in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, look forward to a drink at Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery at 100 Hooper Street. Unfortunately, fans of fresh beer, whiskey, and canned cocktails will have to find somewhere else to tie one off as of October 30. The San Francisco Standard reports the company announced its imminent closure on October 26, making Halloweekend 2022 its last in business.

According to an email sent to the outlet on Wednesday, October 26, CEO Tim Obert cites “some of the worst timing possible” as the reason for the closure. That’s due to the tremendous rent associated with the company’s massive space on Hooper Street and total costs amounting to about three times more than Obert and the company’s initial estimates. And that was before the pandemic. The Mission Bay outpost’s closing marks the brewery’s fourth and final location shuttering.

Seven Stills garnered a new set of fans during the worst of the pandemic for its efforts in making hand sanitizer. But as of reporting, it’s unclear whether the business will pivot once again to a fully wholesale product or look to open elsewhere — or if the business will shutter entirely.