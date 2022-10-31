 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’

Plus, an exclusively gluten-free bakery just opened in Los Gatos and more food news

by Paolo Bicchieri
A spread of dishes from Lazy Susan: chow mein, stir-fried broccoli, and orange chicken Joseph Weaver

The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.

So far, that’s exactly what’s happened — at least, so he says. Inspired by the McDonald’s $1 menu approach, Lazy Susan has seen an average check increase of 10 percent and 15 percent increase in foot traffic. “It is people buying a little more, an extra fried rice for lunch tomorrow,” Li told SFGATE. “And then it has encouraged more people to come in.” Li knew it was a financial risk, but he’s no stranger to investments; the owner’s first restaurant group is behind Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream. The discount will go on until at least Thanksgiving, and maybe longer.

First exclusively gluten-free bakery opens in Los Gatos

The team behind the Polenteria, a celiac-friendly restaurant that opened in July, just expanded with a gluten-free bakery at 300 N Santa Cruz Avenue. Oy! Gluten Free Baking Company serves English muffins, brioche loaves, and maple and bacon bundt cakes.

This Palo Alto pandemic casualty is reopening in December

Dino Tekdemir’s Birch Street restaurant Anatolian Kitchen closed in 2021 to become the second outpost of Tekdemir’s other restaurant Naschmarkt. Now, Palo Alto Online reports the entrepreneur will reopen Anatolian Kitchen a block away on Birch Street. The Kurdish and Turkish restaurant is well-loved for its kebabs, lamb, and vegetarian offerings.

Marina sandwich shop is set to reopen tomorrow

Union Street’s Marina Submarine at 2299 Union Street closed on October 24, but new owner Al Alhaj will reopen on November 1 and is keeping things more or less the same. The only changes, Alhaj told SFGATE, will come in 14 new sandwiches, a coffee station, and more bread varieties.

Natural wine party in Richmond

It’s not just Larry June who’s getting into natty wine. Purity Wines, the Bay Area winery that collaborated with the rapper in September, is throwing a zero zero wine party on November 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 and proceeds head toward teacher wish lists at Mira Vista Elementary School in Richmond. Details are available via Instagram.

