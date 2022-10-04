SFO Airport Strike Ends With Restaurant Workers Receiving Raises

After a three-day strike that disrupted restaurant services and involved 1,000 restaurant workers at the San Francisco International Airport, union representatives say workers approved a new contract that provides free family health care and increases pay by $5 an hour, SFGATE reports. Unite Here! Local 2 says it had been three years since the workers had received raises — with one worker telling the news site they hadn’t received a single raise in 20 years at the airport.

The strike affected 65 percent of the eating establishments inside the airport and disrupted service; however, the strike was called off last Wednesday when a tentative agreement was reached, with final approval given Sunday, October 2. The raise is expected to increase pay from $17.05 to $22.05 an hour as well as improve health insurance, and increase retirement income, according to SFGATE.

Police ID car potentially involved in the slaying of Oakland restaurant owner

The Oakland Police Department released more details on the slaying of Lucky Three Seven owner, Artgel “Jun” Anabo, Jr., sharing photos of a vehicle they say is involved in the fatal May 18 shooting outside of his popular Filipino restaurant. The police are looking for any information on a black 2009 Ford Escape, with the California license plate number 8ZTF474.

More Al Pastor Papi, all the time

Fans of al pastor purveyor, Al Pastor Papi, will be thrilled to know that the popular food truck now has a permanent home: owner Miguel Escobedo tells 48 Hills that the food truck will be a permanent fixture at SPARK starting November 1. Expect to see that bright pink-hued truck at the Mission Bay food truck space seven days a week.

Dogs finally get to live out their Lady and the Tramp fantasies at Dogue

Whether you think a $75 three-course tasting menu for dogs is Peak San Francisco is neither here nor there, but the new shop Dogue is dedicated to our four-legged best friend, the dog. A dog-centric pastry shop during the day, Dogue then transforms into Bone Appetit Cafe on Sundays where the aforementioned tasting menu is served, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. If $75 feels a little too rich for your blood, though, there are a few other local spots to treat your Good Boy.

Put on your stretchy eating pants, UNDSCVRD returns

The Filipino “creative market” known as UNDSCVRD is back for its sixth season, readying for a day of events, food, art, and performances set for Saturday, October 22, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be two stages, with food pop-ups ready to serve up Filipino food, entertainment, kid-friendly activities, and art for sale. The event is taking place at the newer parks at 5M, at 44 Mary Street, across from the Tempest bar.