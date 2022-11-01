 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Voltaggio Brothers Are Opening an Italian Restaurant at This Upscale California Ski Resort

The Top Chef duo are taking their talents to Mammoth Mountain

by Lauren Saria
Media tour of the new MGM National Harbor Casino, preparing to open next week in Oxon Hill, MD.
The Voltaggio Brothers, Bryan, left, and Michael, right, on December 2, 2016.
Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Food Network-famous Voltaggio brothers Bryan and Michael are bringing their talents to one of California’s finest ski destinations. According to a press release, the duo will open a new restaurant called Vulcania at the Village at Mammoth, a condominium hotel with more than two dozen restaurants and shops on site. The new restaurant is expected to debut in January next year at 6201 Minaret Road in Mammoth Lakes.

Details are sparse at this point, but the brothers’ upcoming California restaurant will serve “modern Italian American” food including dishes like rigatoni arrabbiata with brown butter sauce and basil. It’ll be operated in partnership with Levy Restaurants, which runs oversees food and beverage outlets on the mountain. The space will combine mid-century modern elements with “the flare of Italy in the 1980s,” the release promises. (Check out some renderings below.)

Both the Voltaggios are Frederick, Maryland natives who rose to fame in part by competing on Top Chef. As such television chefs are wont to do, they went on to open a number of restaurants across the country including STRFSH in Santa Monica and Ink Well in Los Angeles — though both have since closed. Together they also opened Estuary in Washington, D.C. in early 2019, but parted ways with the restaurant at some point during its pandemic closure in order to “shift attention” to upcoming projects around the country, Eater DC reported in March.

