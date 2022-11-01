All Across the Bay Area, Cities Still Haven’t Figured Out What to Do About Parklets

It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.

Meanwhile, the Mercury News reports restaurant owners at Saratoga Village will need to completely take down their parklets by December 31. The big issue: Big Basin Way is technically part of Highway 9, and the restaurants there were granted an “encroachment permit” from the state to temporarily allow parklets on the road. That exemption expires at the end of the year, however, and now the Chamber of Commerce is “exploring alternatives for downtown restaurants.” Over in Palo Alto, however, the city council decided that restaurant parklets that occupy space in front of neighboring businesses will have to get a “letter of consent” to continue — and that decision is setting up a clash between neighboring businesses, Palo Alto Online reports.

Aunt Mary’s is closing after 14 years

Berkeleyside has the scoop on a sad closure in Oakland — breakfast and brunch spot Aunt Mary’s is closing as of November 6. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho told the news site. “I just want to get out before I collapse.” Ho says she may consider looking for work with “regular days off” and is also thinking about writing an Aunt Mary’s cookbook with her husband, who started the business. And while she wouldn’t disclose who’s taking over the lease, she promised that it’s a place people “will really love.”

Gyrooooooooos

The Mission is getting a new gyro spot, courtesy of the owner of Gyro Express, the San Francisco Business Times reports. Gyros and Tzatziki is the name of the new restaurant, which takes over 3111 24th Street, once occupied by Indian restaurant Ritu, which closed Sunday. The new place is expected to open in early December. As the Times mentions, Gyro Express owner Bem Bulutoglu was embroiled in controversy after trying to keep a Mediterranean restaurant from opening on the same block as his restaurant back in 2019.

At La Mejor Bakery, pan de muerto is big business

SFGATE dives deep into the world of pan de muerto, highlighting local business La Mejor Bakery and the popular bread, sold around Dia de los Muertos. Leading up to November 1 and 2, a trio of employees work from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to make the confections for the holiday.

Tarts de Feybesse pop-up in Marin

Dessert power couple, Paul and Monique Feybesse announced a new “pop-up residency” that’ll keep Marin County awash in sweets for the month of November: Tarts de Feybesse will serve items at Marin Country Mart on the weekends. The pop-up will function as both a spot for preorder pickups and for walk-ins to buy “classics and exclusive items.” In the meantime, the couple wrote, home deliveries will be on hold until Thanksgiving week.