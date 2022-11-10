Boichik Bagels Just Opened Its First Shop on the Peninsula

Emily Winston’s New York-style bagels just debuted in Palo Alto on November 10 in a major way. The BakerBot-made bagels are ready at the bakery’s new shop, which soft opened at 7 a.m. at 855 El Camino Real, according to the Peninsula Foodist. Fans can line up (as they certainly will) to get the New York Times-acclaimed spreads and shmears. The new shop is located in Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village between Wildseed and CVS.

Just like the Berkeley shop, this Peninsula location will offer chocolate malted iced coffee and the familiar line-up of bagels and sandwiches. This opening is all a part of Winston’s bagel empire ascension, with a larger plant set to open in Berkeley at 1225 Sixth Street in February 2023. Winston is also known for her approach to non-traditional funding, using website SBMX to crowd-fund money for her growing company.

Well-loved Oakland ramen shop closes

Noodle Theory, a 15-year-old noodle shop in Rockridge, will serve its last bowl of ramen on November 20. In an Instagram post, the business said the last three years of COVID and economic duress caused the team to reevaluate its strategy. The restaurant says it will be around “in other ways” referencing Hoptonic Tea, which was started with friends in the pandemic, the post says, and a possible Noodle Theory YouTube channel.

La Cocina hosts incubator pop-up

For the first time, the food business incubator La Cocina will host its annual cohort for a group pop-up in its Municipal Marketplace in the Tenderloin. According to an Instagram post, six chefs will create a 4-course menu, with cocktails, featuring De La Creamery, Andina, Clandestina Cocina, P-Town Birrias, Tokachi Musubi, and Camucha’s Kitchen.

First tequila bar in Napa to open in 2023

The owners behind Napa wine bar Cadet told the San Francisco Chronicle they will open Chispa, the region’s first exclusively tequila-centric bar, at 1500 First Street in Suite 140 in the first few months of the new year. Tequila-paired food, such as aguachile and ceviche, will flank the 75 to 100 bottles of tequila.

BIPOC farming collective looks for land

The team behind Kula Nursery, formerly Cultural Roots Nursery, located in West Oakland, announced on Instagram they’re seeking between one and four acres of land for vegetable farming in the Bay Area. The area would be used for the organization’s cultural programming and food cultivation.