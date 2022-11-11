This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.

Mind you, that was all money spent in addition to Beckstoffer’s annual $450,000 salary. In 2016 the vintner was the sole owner of the company, but he brought on partners from the firm Generation Capital that same year to raise $19 million for the purchase of a ranch and vineyard. In 2019, Generation Capital president and partner Matthew Cribbins discovered evidence of Beckstoffer’s alleged extravagant spending. Court records also suggest Beckstoffer, in some instances, made efforts to falsify receipts or invoices to cover his trail.

New San Francisco lager made by Michelin-recognized chef

Corey Lee, the first Korean chef to receive three Michelin stars for his restaurant Benu, is now making beer. KQED reports the chef teamed up with Fort Point Beer Company to release “SHW,” a Korean-style lager Lee will serve at his latest restaurant San Ho Won.

Local chefs and chocolatiers unite

After two years off due to the pandemic, Bay Area chefs and confectioners are once again coming together for “12 Nights of Chocolate,” an annual fundraiser for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank coordinated by the Mission District’s Dandelion Chocolate. Participating chefs include Selasie Dotsie of Hi Felicia, Gaby Maeda of State Bird Provisions, and Bill Corbett of Salesforce among others. Earlier this year workers at Dandelion Chocolate, which operates a factory in San Francisco, alleged the company squashed its fledgling union in late 2021. View the full line-up and purchase tickets on the Dandelion Chocolate website.

Inner Sunset to host a baking competition

On Sunday, November 13 the Inner Sunset flea market will put on “The Big Lunch and Pie Baking Contest” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A long table will be set between 9th and 10th avenues for a communal lunch at noon, and District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melga will co-judge the creations at 1 p.m. Call 415-297-2623 for questions on how to participate.

Correction: November 11, 2:03 p.m. This article was corrected to show that Bill Corbett is executive chef at Salesforce.