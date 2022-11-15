This Fancy Tendernob Coffee Shop Just Opened A Second Location in the Richmond

One of San Francisco’s finest coffee shops, the Coffee Movement at 1030 Washington Street, is growing. The business, known for uncommon coffee drinks like espresso greyhounds, is opening a second location in the former Orson’s Belly space at 1737 Balboa Street on December 1. Bryan Overstreet, co-owner alongside Reef Bessette, says the space is currently open in the morning until the grand opening next month. “There are some underserved coffee communities near the ocean,” Overstreet says. “The middle Richmond is a coffee desert, and, selfishly, it’s close to Breadbelly so I can get tasty snacks.”

The team is working on a small food program that won’t roll out right away, but weekend breakfast sandwiches and house-made granola will be on-site eventually. Unlike the closet-sized original location, this space will have indoor seating for customers. Expect to drink pour overs from international roasters — such as two from world-class Copenhagen-based roasters right off the bat — in addition to the $3 Honduran house blend the shop is known for, which is roasted by Saint Frank. Signature drinks and seasonal offerings, like the cocoa cappuccino and the espresso mule, made with ginger beer and coffee, will be available at the new outpost. A selection of teas from Song Tea will also be available.

The owners hope this second space will be a community center that serves coffee, really, invoking the all-day cafe trend that has seen legs this year in San Francisco. Tokyo-based designer Keiji Ashizawa helped put the space together with his firm, the same mind behind Blue Bottle’s Japanese outposts. The company will still offer its mobile espresso bar services for private events, coffee subscriptions for offices and companies, and consultation services for other coffee companies. Overstreet grew up in Daly City but now lives with his wife in the Richmond. He says he noticed the space while driving by, and, with a school around the corner and Korean barbecue restaurant across the street, he’s confident this will be the western flag for the Coffee Movement. So, for now, Overstreet is glad to be in his neighborhood doing what he loves: serving coffee. “The doors are open and the space is welcoming,” Overstreet says. “It’ll be a breath of fresh air for people.”

The Coffee Movement (1737 Balboa Street) is open for limited hours, from 8 a.m. until about noon, Monday through Friday; After December 1 hours will expand to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.