Cassava’s Popular Japanese Brunch Returns Next Week in North Beach

Richmond District-born fine dining destination Cassava relocated to North Beach in October, and now the restaurant will offer a Japanese breakfast-only brunch service in the new location. Starting November 20, the Columbus Avenue restaurant will offer brunch on Sundays with possible Thursdays ahead. This is good news for the restaurant’s fans: People flock to the restaurant for its seasonal house pickles, kimchi, simmered hijiki seaweed, shio-koji marinated rotating local fish, and Sacramento koshihikari rice. (Natto is available for an additional $2.)

The restaurant’s team say Cassava staff noticed some 80 percent of guests were coming for the Japanese breakfast, so implementing a service with just the one option made a lot of sense. The meal is available 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Japanese breakfast is $23, which is the only option on the menu. While a gluten-free soy sauce is being scouted, there is no gluten-free substitution — same goes for vegetarian and vegan, simply because fish is the star of the breakfast. In other news, the restaurant just bumped up the price of its affordable tasting menu to $52. The restaurant is known for its equitable pay structure and membership options, in addition to its delectable food and service.

Sausalito Chinese restaurant closes out of the blue

The owners of Feng Nian, a 41-year-old restaurant in Marin County, posted a note to the door stating that as of November 16 the restaurant would be closed permanently. According to an Instagram post with the note, the staff look forward to relaxing, spending time with family, and enjoying “all that Marin has to offer.”

New restaurant set to open in former Johnny Doughnuts location

Now that the craft doughnut savants at Johnny Doughnuts have relocated to Pacific Heights, it looks like a restaurant called Peacock Pansy will open up in the space at 392 Fulton Street. A big golden sign of a butterfly (somewhat confusingly, given the name) is up in the windows, though details about what else to expect are sparse.

Does making chai have to be hard? These Bay Area companies say no.

Oakland spice company Diaspora Co. and San Francisco knife retail shop Bernal Cutlery are teaming up to show people how easy it can be to make tasty chai. On November 19 from noon to 4 p.m., Asha Loupy and Dena Holper from Diaspora Co. will host a demo and pop-up at Bernal Cutlery’s 766 Valencia Street location for anyone interested in learning about the tea and trying samples of the company’s chai.