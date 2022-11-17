Two Super Popular San Francisco Food Businesses Just Made Their Debut at the Ferry Building

The Ferry Building, San Francisco’s historic waterfront transit center and marketplace, has seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks. As of today, James Beard award-winning chef Reem Assil is serving chocolate chip halawa cookies and cardamom cold brew out of Suite 19 in the building, across the way from El Porteno. The new location for Assil’s business, serving Ferry Building exclusive items in addition to the familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh, will be open Thursady and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with slightly reduced hours this opening week).

Another local favorite recently made the transition to Ferry Building tenant, as well. The Fatted Calf, known for indulgent meat including cured salumi and smoked pastrami, opened in the Ferry Building in October after closing its former Fell Street location that same month. Currently, the new storefront at Suite 13 is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As promised to What Now SF, the business has holiday essentials in the nick of time: turkeys from Good Shepherd Ranch, alongside turkey broth, bourbon, and honey-glazed hams, are all available for purchase.

Kansas City-born barbecue wiz opening a restaurant in Napa

Chef Darryl Bell will open his first restaurant Stateline Road Smokehouse, an homage to his upbringing in Kansas, in Napa this spring, making him one of a handful of Black restaurant owners in wine country. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Bell has worked in the area since 2009 when he began cooking under Thomas Keller at the French Laundry. “For me, it’s really important that whoever is at the top running the restaurant reflects a more diverse crowd,” Bell says.

Tenderloin diner recognized as queer historic landmark

Three years before the New York Stonewall Inn became a rallying point for the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States, a location of a small chain called Compton’s Cafeteria at 101 Taylor Street was the site of a major queer demonstration against police violence. Hoodline reports the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on November 15 to commemorate the address as the “Site of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot.”

Third Culture Bakery set to open in the Inner Sunset

Though passersby may have been worried to see mochi muffin dealer Third Culture Bakery’s posters down at 549 Irving Street, there’s nothing to fear. The business told Eater SF via Instagram that graffiti caused the signage to come down, but that only one final health inspection stands between the bakery and debuting in the neighborhood.