One of Oakland’s Favorite Jack London Bars Is Closing

The final, East Bay Elbo Room — of the original two bars in both San Francisco and Oakland — is closing. The bar at 311 Broadway was known for live shows, moody lighting, and cheap drinks. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the owners are looking to move on with their lives; co-owner Matt Shapiro will move to Germany, and he and co-owner Erik Cantu say they feel this way they’ll close out on their own terms.

The original Elbo Room, located in the Mission District on Valencia Street, closed in 2018 after about 30 years. Cantu and Shapiro purchased that bar in 2010 after both had worked at the location, then opened the Elbo Room in Oakland in 2018. While sad news, fans can still look forward to shows and drinks through to spring of 2023, Shapiro says. Not only is there not a buyer lined up, but the dealmaking can take a while. “In the meantime, we will still be pouring drinks and throwing killer shows!” Shapiro wrote in a farewell email.

Doppio Zero owners to open a restaurant in Mountain View

The minds behind Michelin Guide-vetted pizza place Doppio Zero are opening a new restaurant called Vida at 110 Castro Street in Mountain View. The Palo Alto Online reports the tapas and cocktails-focused restaurant will replace Xanh, the former Vietnamese restaurant tenant. Vida is set to open by the end of January 2023.

Local Vietnamese restaurant takes over former Wahlburger’s location

In Palo Alto, Pho Ha Noi is taking over the lease at 185 University Avenue where a green Wahlburger’s sign hangs proudly above the door. According to SFGATE, this is the popular Nothern-style pho restaurant’s first expansion outside the South Bay. The timeline for the closure of the Wahlburger’s is unclear, as customers wrote on Yelp they had the option to order takeout from the location even though it seemed closed. With this announcement, that confusion is settled.

Drink wine to combat Alzheimer’s

Inspire Napa Valley, founder Kerrin Laz’s annual event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, is back this winter. The event is stacked with loads of wine from local vintners, Flannery Beef prime rib, and a farewell brunch from Thomas Keller. The Winter Food and Wine Fete, as it's called, is on December 10 at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The VIP lunch runs from noon to 2 p.m. and wine tasting from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; tickets can be bought in advance.

Disclaimer: Kerrin Laz wrote freelance articles for Eater SF in the past.