Ex-Fleming’s Steakhouse Employee Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Palo Alto Restaurant

It seems the police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting that happened at Fleming’s Steakhouse at Stanford Shopping Center. Former employee Zachary Michael Ginsberg of San Jose was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and shooting at an unoccupied building, KTVU reports. Detectives obtained a warrant for Ginsberg’s arrest after police learned the ex-employee had been sending “threatening text messages directed at his former supervisor due to an interpersonal conflict.” A “ghost gun” — an unregistered, untraceable firearm — was allegedly found at the suspect’s home during a search and police say they believe it was used to fire two shots toward the restaurant, where the supervisor was working at the time.

No one was injured in the shooting; the two bullets fired hit a Fleming’s Steakhouse window, while the other struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

A new restaurant serving Abruzzese dishes lands in North Beach

The family behind Italian wine import company Villa Italia is launching new restaurant Convivium Enoteca in North Beach serving dishes from the Abruzzo region of Italy, Tablehopper reports. Sofia Scarpone and her brothers are filling the menu with “Abruzzese classics” such as spaghetti alla chitarra, the report mentions, as well as highlighting food from other Italian regions and inventing a few dishes of their own such as a savory cannolo with mortadella mousse. The new space is already open at 516 Green Street in the former Caffe Baonecci space.

San Jose’s Palermo returns

The Mercury News captured the scene as Sicilian restaurant Palermo returned from a brief closure following an arson fire at the restaurant back in early September. The two-alarm fire took out the front porch of the restaurant and front room of the interior, while the remainder of the restaurant was affected by smoke damage.

Sluts, Part II

You may recall that natural wine bar Sluts, run by Hi Felicia chef-owner Imana, landed a permanent location in San Francisco in late August before the deal, unfortunately, fell apart just days later. But now it seems that Imana has signed a new lease for the space at 1116 Folsom Street and is getting rolling on the new spot. It’s not certain how long it will take the San Francisco space to open, but the wine bar is popping up again from 1 to 5 p.m. on November 25 at Hi Felicia in Oakland if you’re looking for a Friday (wine) outing.

You’re invited to a cookout

Two Bay Area nonprofit organizations are joining together and organizing the Asian & Black Community Cookout, happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 27 at the Crossing at East Cut. Asians Are Strong and Both Sides of the Conversation organized games, activities, a kids ara, and entertainment for the day with food vendors such as Adams Smoked Meats & BBQ, Prubechu, Cajun O’ Cajun, and others serving plates of food. And in the spirit of community, 500 free meals will be given out at the event on a first-come, first-served basis. And if you’re worried about missing the 49ers game during the event, never fear — the group assures they will be showing the game, as well.