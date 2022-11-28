You Can Now Get Ghirardelli Milkshakes and Huge Eggs Benedict in South Beach

Fans of big breakfasts and down-home cooking vibes by the water have a new reason to leave the house on a Saturday morning. Town’s End Brunch reopened on Monday, November 21 at 2 Townsend Street under new ownership. One of those new owners, Sam Elbandak, revived the much-loved South Beach restaurant after its former owners closed the business during the pandemic.

Benedicts, waffles, French toast, omelets, and all the Americana classics are on deck. There’s even a Warriors Breakfast, a mountain of hash browns, biscuits, and chicken-fried steak. There are salads and burgers in the afternoon, too, to give a wider range of options. Last, but, certainly not least, Ghirardelli chocolate milkshakes are available for $8.

The former Town’s End owners sold the rather large space to the team at El Capitan Taqueria, but that residency didn’t last too long. Elbandak was approached, and took over the lease in mid-October; it took about a month to get the doors open. Eldanbak also owns the New Place on Polk Street, which he opened with his wife Nazeira in 2017. He says he’s excited to bring that full-service breakfast approach to the location. Nazeira has experience with front-of-house, managing at the Crepe House in the past, and Elbandak has been in food marketing and buying, running his own companies like Just Natural and Yousef Gourmet for years.

Looking ahead, Elbandak wants to install Town’s End as a neighborhood staple. He says he’s seen people come by two or three times in the first week alone. There’s a tradition of hanging local artists in the restaurant, and once Elbandak found out he put a form out online to recruit artists; he’s already got seven pieces of art up on the walls. He’d like the business to sponsor local schools and community events, too — an approach shared by recent South Beach transplants Underdogs. “We want to focus on the residential neighborhood,” Eldanbak says. “Since offices are still vacant and tourism isn’t what it was before.”

Town’s End is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week.