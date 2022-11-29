 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022

Jo’s Modern Thai, Hilda and Jesse, and Good Good Culture Club made the cut for Bib Gourmands

by Paolo Bicchieri
Two adobo glazed chicken wings from Good Good Culture Club.
Good Good Culture Club is well-loved for its stuffed wings.
Patricia Chang

On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.

These three restaurants are certainly well-deserving. Hilda and Jesse made waves for its swanky approach to brunch in North Beach, a neighborhood better known for its bolognese than its bloody mary. Good Good Culture Club, from the same team behind Liholiho Yacht Club, is a go-to for expertly-executed stuffed chicken wings and a holistic approach to restaurant worker welfare. And Jo’s Modern Thai is already beloved by its fans for decadent pork laab burgers and a colorful array of cocktails by Tayler Sampson of Starline Social Club.

At the beginning of November, seven Bay Area restaurants joined Michelin’s “New Discoveries.” None of those restaurants jumped from that initial list to the Bib Gourmands section of the guide. That doesn’t mean those restaurants couldn’t still be awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars, though: that recognition will arrive by way of an official event on December 5 in Los Angeles.

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Boulevard, , CA 94619 (510) 479-3167 Visit Website

Hilda and Jesse

701 Union Street, , CA 94133 (415) 872-7023 Visit Website

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, , CA 94110 Visit Website

