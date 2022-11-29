Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022

On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.

These three restaurants are certainly well-deserving. Hilda and Jesse made waves for its swanky approach to brunch in North Beach, a neighborhood better known for its bolognese than its bloody mary. Good Good Culture Club, from the same team behind Liholiho Yacht Club, is a go-to for expertly-executed stuffed chicken wings and a holistic approach to restaurant worker welfare. And Jo’s Modern Thai is already beloved by its fans for decadent pork laab burgers and a colorful array of cocktails by Tayler Sampson of Starline Social Club.

At the beginning of November, seven Bay Area restaurants joined Michelin’s “New Discoveries.” None of those restaurants jumped from that initial list to the Bib Gourmands section of the guide. That doesn’t mean those restaurants couldn’t still be awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars, though: that recognition will arrive by way of an official event on December 5 in Los Angeles.