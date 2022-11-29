San Francisco Offers More COVID Support Going Into the New Year

San Francisco restaurant owners have endured more than their fair share of the financial burden laid down by COVID-19. By the spring of 2021 alone, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) estimated 90,000 restaurants closed temporarily or permanently due to the pandemic. Outlets including the San Francisco Chronicle called a downtown where beloved restaurants close out of the blue the “new normal.” San Francisco city officials hope to change that prospect with an extended payment relief program.

If a small business owner enters into the new program by April 30, 2023, those businesses can see extensions on overdue payments to the city for licenses administered during the pandemic. The program comes from Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Supervisor Connie Chan, the Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector (TTX), and the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH). The TTX office found more than 1,000 businesses owed a collective $2.6 million to SFDPH and $7 million in other taxes. Needless to say, this will hopefully make a dent in the doom and gloom. “This new law will provide tremendous help to small businesses, especially immigrant and people of color owned businesses,” Chen said in a press release.

Bay Area dim sum legends open in Cupertino

Ronny and Willy Ng, brotherly dim sum duo behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will take their insane talent to the birthplace of the iPhone. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Koi Palace Contempo will open on December 1 in Cupertino. The restaurant’s menu will serve a kind of amalgam of the Ng family restaurants; menu items will take hits from Palette Tea House and Koi Palace, while serving new items including salt-baked chicken and quinoa fried rice.

East Bay shawarma restaurant expands to South Bay

Oakland’s Shawarmaji just opened its second location in Santa Clara on November 28. SFGATE reports the menu at 2281 The Alameda is much like the first location, with lamb to join the familiar lineup shortly. Jordanian chef-owner Mohammad Abutaha opened the first restaurant as he felt no one did shawarma in the Bay quite right.

Lion Dance Cafe to offer tasting menus

Oakland’s resident vegan Singaporean and Chinese restaurant took to Instagram to announce menu changes coming in December. Lion Dance Cafe will soon offer $90 seven-course tasting menus, by reservation only, with two seatings a night The restaurant will also close for two weeks as of December 24 to prepare for the new year.