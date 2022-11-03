This 64-Year-Old North Beach Topless Bar Wants to Become a Legacy Business

Columbus Avenue is home to many key players in the San Francisco dining world, places including the tourist-swamped the Stinking Rose and the larger-than-life Tosca, as well as the new and bold Cassava. That list includes the Condor, possibly the first topless bar in America and current contender for the city’s Legacy Business Registry. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Historic Preservation Commission advanced the measure to commemorate and financially support the Condor to the Small Business Commission earlier this week.

Beyond its storied history, the vote measurement forwarded along an audio recording of the hearing, as well, to make sure the Small Business Commission considered the economic support the bar offers to young women. Numerous adult entertainers have cut their teeth at the institution, perhaps none as famously as Carol Doda who received a “royal North Beach send-off,” according to the paper. Condor general manager Mark Calcagni told the outlet the recognition could improve business during the slow hours. “When people hit the city and look for historic spots, it will get us more foot traffic,” Calcagni told the Chronicle.

New Richmond District cafe expanding to the Sunset

Diamond Coffee, a dog-centric croissant waffle (or “croffle” as the shop calls it) and coffee shop on Clement Street, just posted a banner in the window of the always-seemingly-vacant Judah Cafe. The poster reads that Diamond Coffee will open its second location there in spring 2023, which seems like a win for everyone; Judah Cafe kept a for sale sign in the window from the first day it opened.

Haight Street’s new Thai restaurant is open

Papa’s Kitchen — not Park’s Kitchen, as it had originally been written — just opened in the former Siam Lotus Thai Cuisine location at 1705 Haight Street. Customers are already inside enjoying the Vietnamese-style barbecue, chicken wings, and dim sum. The business opens just ahead of Sandy’s New Orleans-style sandwiches coming to the strip.

Oakland pastry pop-up comes to San Francisco

Sesame a Tiny Bakery, baker Marykate McGoldrick’s East Bay pop-up that’s been on the move since the Kebabery closed, is selling pastries alongside teas at Song Teas and Ceramics in Pacific Heights on November 11 and 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Whole cakes will be available to take home, too.