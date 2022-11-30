This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.

It’s already been a plentiful time for the ice cream company. Humphrey Slocombe opened a sixth scoop shop this summer in Redwood City, and has opted for group delivery options by offering its frozen treats through retailers like Local Kitchens and Byte Kitchens.

This Mission District pinball bar is for sale

Gestalt, a mainstay on 16th Street for those who enjoy a pint with their pinball, is up for sale. Owner Dan Hawkins confirmed to Mission Local that the space already has one potential buyer and that the deal could happen in the next month. Nearby businesses Kilowatt Bar, Bond Bar, and Firepie have all changed hands in recent months, too.

East Bay family spread makes it on Oakland restaurant’s menu

Graze and Gather, a cafe and artisan cheese shop in downtown Oakland, just rolled out the Toum & Turkey Sandwich, a limited item for the holidays. In a fun twist of localism, the toum for the dish — a Lebanese garlic-citrus sauce — comes from Anne’s Toum, a business run by Lebanese American Katia Berberi in the East Bay. The sandwich will be available until Saturday, December 3.

Sushi pop-up in the Inner Sunset

The Red Tail, sister bar to the Mission’s Flying Pig, is playing host to a small sushi pop-up called It’s Just Fish. Throughout December — with the next event on Thursday, December 1 — get jammy shoyu eggs, cucumber salad, hamachi sashimi, wild tuna rolls, and more at the Irving Street bar.