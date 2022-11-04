Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek

Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It’ll be a while before the East Bay can order up a plate of Joe’s eggplant parmigiana, however. The buildout of the 9,000-square-foot space is expected to be extensive; the Duggans say they expect to open the doors in 2024. It’s also perhaps a sad occasion for some longtime East Bay folks, as Original Joe’s is taking over the home of Stanford’s Restaurant and Bar at 1300 South Main Street in Walnut Creek, which had been in business for over 20 years.

British pub Commonwealth in Oakland and Ploy II Thai Cuisine in San Francisco close shop

SFGATE has the double scoop on two restaurant closures in the Bay Area. First up, the news site spotted that Oakland’s Commonwealth Cafe and Pub announced it is closing, SFGATE reports. The restaurant temporarily closed for a month, but is planning to reopen for a series of World Cup matches starting November 16 through December 18. Meanwhile, Ploy II Thai Cuisine in the Haight closed after three decades, with a sign in the window that reads in part, “To our neighbors & diners, thank you for supporting our restaurant for the past 33 years! We had an amazing run, and now it’s time for us to retire.”

Bay Area alternative cheese company receives a hefty investment

If you have some skin in the alternative food startup game, whether as investor or consumer, New Culture announced that it received a multi-million dollar investment from CJ CheilJedang as it readies its “precision-fermented mozzarella” in pizza spots across the U.S., San Francisco Business Times reports. The deal and the product rollout itself is a bit mysterious, as the San Leandro company declined to name the investment amount — although the Business Times was told it is a “multi-million dollar infusion under $20 million” — and what restaurants the cheese will be used, but the alternative mozzarella is expected to debut in 2023.

Dave’s Hot Chicken hits the Bay Area with another one

If you’re a fan of hot chicken sandwiches, particularly the popular, famously Drake-baked chain, Dave’s Hot Chicken, you’re in luck: the chain is adding another Bay Area location in San Jose and opens Friday, November 4, the Mercury News reports. The new location is 1085 East Brokaw Road, Suite 10, in San Jose. For those keeping track at home, this spot counts as the third Bay Area location of the Los Angeles-based chain.

Ditch the line at Handroll Project

Handroll Project, that popular Mission restaurant dedicated to hand rolls from the folks at Ju-Ni, has commanded lines since its opening in May. But, it seems that those allergic to lines will catch a break soon: Handroll Project announced via Instagram that it will soft launch its takeout program as of Saturday, November 11. Pre-order a chirashi bowl for pick-up only — no delivery, the restaurant mentions — and enjoy that takeout wherever you please. Orders can be made via the restaurant’s website.