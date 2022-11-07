Liholiho Yacht Club Is Finally Moving Back Into Its Original Nob Hill Home

Liholiho Yacht Club, chef Ravi Kapur’s culinary homage to his Hawaiian heritage, is back at 871 Sutter Street and sporting a new look. The restaurant will reopen on November 22 after a number of big moves for the team behind the business during the last few years, including hosting a chocolate start-up behind its closed doors and opening the also-popular Good Good Culture Club in the Mission District. The San Francisco Chronicle reports fan-favorite dishes, including the nori crackers and pineapple ice cream, will be on the menu once more.

The restaurant looks a bit different after a renovation. Boor Projects, the design team behind Sightglass Coffee and Lord Stanley, remodeled the space during the closure. New dishes will roll out, too, such as crispy swordfish katsu. The reopening is finally moving now that Good Good Culture Club, a whole other restaurant, is settled and the team can focus on its original location once more. “Realistically we had to open Good Good Culture Club, and we couldn’t do two restaurants,” co-owner Jeff Hanak told the paper. Louie’s Gen-Gen Room, where Topogato got its start in the early days of the pandemic, will likely reopen in early 2023.

Castro District sweets shop rings in 25 years with festivities

Around the corner from newcomer Chadwick’s fun buns and dough boys is Castro Street’s Hot Cookie, a destination for tourists in search of erotically-shaped goodies. Hoodline reports the shop will offer deals all month, a customer appreciation party on November 13, and day-olds for 50 cents rather than the $1 they usually go for.

Los Altos cake pop-up goes permanent

Global dessert sensation Lady M, with its mille-crepe cakes, will set up shop for good at 4598 El Camino Real after a few years of successful pop-ups in the space. Palo Alto Online reports the boutique cake-maker sells slices for about $10 and whole cakes can exceed $100.

North Beach favorite Italian restaurant celebrates 10 years

Detroit- and Chicago-style pizza haven Capo’s opened in 2012 and now the restaurant is throwing a party to celebrate a decade in the neighborhood. On Thursday, November 17, Tony Gemignani of Tony’s Pizza will join the Capo’s team from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. to offer a $10 version of its menu for dine-in and to-go.