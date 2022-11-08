Head to San Francisco’s Newest ‘Secret’ Bar for Fruity Pebbles Cocktails and Kimchi Paella

A new cocktail bar just opened and, importantly, there is kimchi paella. Edward Dang, the same owner behind Prime Steakhouse, opened Best Kept Secret at 1055 Taraval Street in the restaurant’s now-vacant space. Drinks will be the main focus, offering six craft cocktails on the debut menu; the Breakfast of Champions is comprised of Tito’s, clarified Fruity Pebbles milk, lemon, and chrysanthemum tea. Modular couches, meant to accommodate groups of varying sizes, are the main seating options, with QR codes for serverless ordering. Dang tells Eater SF that a recent trip to Miami inspired the bar and restaurant’s feel and approach. “Where else, Downtown or Marina or the Mission, can you have a meal on a couch with cocktails and food?” Dang says.

But back to the paella. The dish, which features Bomba rice, saffron, kimchi, chicken, gulf shrimp, fried egg, and bone-in Galbi short rib, is available for an extra $16 and takes about an hour to prepare. The restaurant side of things will serve other food items including a Wagyu burger, bruschetta, and tagliatelle. Best Kept Secret is already open, in its soft launch phase, Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Inner Sunset to host new Thai restaurant

Kothai just took over the lease at 398 Judah Avenue, across the street from Donut World on 9th and Judah Avenues. Notice of the new tenant was posted on November 3, so details are sparse on exactly when the neighborhood can expect the new business to debut.

Popular Italian mini-chain heads to Mountain View

Il Fornaio, the Corte Madera-founded Italian restaurant with six locations, will open its seventh outpost at 545 South San Antonio Road in summer 2023. The San Francisco Business Times reports the 6,200-square-foot space, complete with an 800-square-foot patio, is a part of a larger shopping center.

Burmese restaurant opening in SoMa

A big banner is spread across the windows at 1174 Folsom Street for Bay of Burma, a yet-to-be-opened restaurant. No solid information is available yet, but via Instagram the business confirmed it is waiting on a final inspection before opening. The restaurant says it will serve dinner only.

Silicon Valley Chinese restaurant adds afternoon tea and dim sum

iChina, the two-story Santa Clara restaurant, just began offering afternoon tea. The service is offered in the restaurant’s JiuBa cocktail lounge with dim sum for about $16 or with a pastry collection for $50. Only 25 afternoon tea seats are available each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made in advance.