These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide

It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.

Here are the Bay Area restaurants recently added to the Michelin Guide:

Bird & Buffalo (Oakland)

Cyrus (Geyersville)

Hi Felicia (Oakland)

Itria (San Francisco)

Ken (San Francisco)

Osito (San Francisco)

Yuji (San Francisco)

Some of the restaurants currently designated as New Discoveries will be officially categorized as Bib Gourmands by next month. Others will be awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars.

The latest round of “New Discoveries” is in addition to 17 other Bay Area restaurants the organization added to the California guide back in June. That round of restaurants included a number of much-anticipated fine dining spots like Le Fantastique, San Ho Won, and Nisei in San Francisco, plus the Matheson in Healdsburg. Lane 33 Café, a well-regarded Mexican restaurant inside a Napa bowling alley, was also included in the bunch but closed in October.

The vast majority of this round of restaurants cluster around Los Angeles — of the 37 total new additions, only seven are in Northern California — and includes several spots that opened after the previously announced additions this summer. For example, James Beard Award-winning Phoenix chef Chris Bianco only opened his Los Angeles outpost of Pizzeria Bianco at ROW DTLA in June; meanwhile, Cyrus, the fine dining restaurant in Geyserville, only welcomed its first guests in early September.