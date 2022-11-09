This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening

The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.

The current owners, Tito Avila and Paul Kozel, took over from Kozel’s mother who passed away in 2021. Designer Craige Walters, who is responsible for the swanky luxurious decor of the Tenderloin’s Black Cat and Civic Center’s now-closed August 1 Five, took on the redesign for the space. David Sabo is the new general manager who worked with the team to launch 13 cocktails, three low-ABV options, and three nonalcoholic drinks. Opening hours and an official reopening date are still in the works.

Outer Sunset cocktail bar celebrates five years

A new-ish neighborhood favorite, White Cap on Taraval Street is turning five years old. In honor of its birthday, the bar announced on Instagram a new cocktail menu is on deck.

San Jose to receive new grocery store

Smart & Final Extra! is opening a new Bay Area location, its fifth in the region, at 430 Blossom Hill Road on December 14. SFGATE reports the store’s offerings, a combination of produce and bulk items, have made it a hit since its initial launch in the 1870s.

Comedy show launches in Castro restaurant

Market Street’s Copas opened in 2021 with Spanish- and Mexican-inspired fare. Now, the restaurant is bringing in local comic Xander Beltran as host for “Chistes a Copas,” a bi-weekly comedy show. Tickets are $15 and one item purchase is required.

Food stewardship gala in San Francisco

The Agricultural Institute of Marin (AIM), which puts on a great many of the Bay Area’s farmer’s markets, is hosting its annual Gather for the Planet gala from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on December 3. The Marin Independent Journal reports the event will take place at the Swedish American Hall and feature a three-course meal prepared by four Bay Area chefs, including Tanya Holland and Brandon Jew. Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased online.