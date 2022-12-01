San Francisco-Based Delivery Giant DoorDash Just Laid Off More Than 1,000 Employees

One of San Francisco’s homegrown titans in the food tech sector just laid off about 1,250 employees. According to SFGATE, DoorDash told roughly 6 percent of the company’s total employee base that they no longer had jobs with the company on Wednesday. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu posted on the company’s internal blog about the business’ pandemic-incited growth spurt running up against a weak economy. “This hard reality ultimately led me to make this painful decision to reduce our team size,” Xu wrote in the message.

Indeed it was a bumper crop of a year for the company until this announcement. A DoorDash representative told SFGATE the company had about 20,000 workers before the layoffs, but according to SEC filings, the company began 2022 with about 8,600 workers. This comes as the first major round of layoffs for food delivery companies in 2022, though other tech companies including Twitter and Meta have made headlines for downsizing in recent weeks.

That gastropub is about to open in Japantown

Fermentation Lab will open its second location at 1700 Post Street by early April. Though Hoodline reported the initial opening for summer 2022, the San Francisco Standard recently confirmed all 21 taps of beer, wine, and nitro-infused cocktails will open in the spring of 2023.

There’s a new place for this Chinese street food in San Jose

Not Latte just added jianbing, a popular breakfast street food throughout China, to the menu at its San Jose location. The fruit latte let fans know on Instagram that there’s no plan to add the stuffed, fried wrap to its San Francisco flagship just yet.

La Cocina’s holiday market in the Tenderloin

La Cocina, a nonprofit business incubator for primarily low-income and immigrant women, opened its food hall in the spring of 2021 on Leavenworth Avenue. Now, the organization is hosting a holiday market to give business owners a chance to sell their goods. All kinds of businesses and nonprofits will be on site, including La Cocina food businesses Estrellita’s Snacks, Fluid Cooperative Cafe, Alicia’s Tamales Los Mayas, and more. Tickets start at $25 with optional additional food and drink costs. The event is on Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.