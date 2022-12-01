Andytown Just Brought Hot Coffee and It’s-It Affogato to a New Shop Right on the Beach

Andytown Coffee, one of the Outer Sunset’s favorite coffee mini-chains, opened its new Richmond District location at 800 Great Highway on November 21. The shop has tons of natural light and plants courtesy of fellow building tenants Ocean Plant. Andytown owner Lauren Crabbe says the opening was insane with neighbors flocking over in droves. “I don’t know anywhere else in the city where you can get coffee and look at the ocean like that,” Crabbe says.

Like other Andytown locations on Lawton and Taraval avenues, food options include Andytown’s baked goods (including its famous Irish soda bread) and Nana Joe’s granola. But, for the first time, that It’s-It affogato is available alongside a regular old It’s-It ice cream sandwiches served sans espresso. “That’s the showstopper,” Crabbe laughs. Happy Moose juices are still on-site in addition to a full tea selection.

Most notably, this is Andytown’s largest location by a stretch. Crabbe says the partners at Ocean Plant, who are the main tenants of the building, are excited to bring more community partners into the space. The Surfrider Foundation has already hosted its meetings in the space, and local nonprofit Recess Collective — a youth education organization in the Outer Sunset — put together a kid’s corner in the space as well. San Franpsycho clothing and Green Apple books are stocked, too, alongside Tunnel Records’ selection of music.

Andytown’s Richmond location is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.