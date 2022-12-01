 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andytown Just Brought Hot Coffee and It’s-It Affogato to a New Shop Right on the Beach

The neighborhood mini-chain of coffee shops opened its Richmond District location on November 26

by Paolo Bicchieri
The interior of a coffee shop.
The new Andytown Coffee location is big and bright.
Scott Lingner

Andytown Coffee, one of the Outer Sunset’s favorite coffee mini-chains, opened its new Richmond District location at 800 Great Highway on November 21. The shop has tons of natural light and plants courtesy of fellow building tenants Ocean Plant. Andytown owner Lauren Crabbe says the opening was insane with neighbors flocking over in droves. “I don’t know anywhere else in the city where you can get coffee and look at the ocean like that,” Crabbe says.

Espresso dripping on ice cream.
The It’s-It affogato is a revelation.
Scott Lingner

Like other Andytown locations on Lawton and Taraval avenues, food options include Andytown’s baked goods (including its famous Irish soda bread) and Nana Joe’s granola. But, for the first time, that It’s-It affogato is available alongside a regular old It’s-It ice cream sandwiches served sans espresso. “That’s the showstopper,” Crabbe laughs. Happy Moose juices are still on-site in addition to a full tea selection.

Most notably, this is Andytown’s largest location by a stretch. Crabbe says the partners at Ocean Plant, who are the main tenants of the building, are excited to bring more community partners into the space. The Surfrider Foundation has already hosted its meetings in the space, and local nonprofit Recess Collective — a youth education organization in the Outer Sunset — put together a kid’s corner in the space as well. San Franpsycho clothing and Green Apple books are stocked, too, alongside Tunnel Records’ selection of music.

Andytown’s Richmond location is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

People in a cafe.
This marks Andytown Coffee’s first location north of Golden Gate Park.
Scott Lingner
The interior of a cafe.
Neighborhood vendors including San Franpsycho and Green Apple sell their wares in the new cafe.
Scott Lingner

Andytown Coffee — Richmond District

800 Great Highway, San Francisco, CA 94121

More From Eater SF

The Latest

San Francisco-Based Delivery Giant DoorDash Just Laid Off More Than 1,000 Employees

By Paolo Bicchieri

Charming Oakland Cocktail Bar and Restaurant the Lede Closes on December 2

By Dianne de Guzman, Paolo Bicchieri, and 1 more

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

By Paolo Bicchieri

This Cult-Favorite Coffee Pop-Up Just Got a Permanent Location

By Paolo Bicchieri

San Francisco Offers More COVID Support Going Into the New Year

By Paolo Bicchieri

Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022

By Paolo Bicchieri

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Francisco newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world