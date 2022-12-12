This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village

Now there’s a place in Oakland for all the snowboarders and skiers stuck at home to hit while Tahoe accumulates glorious powder. The team at Temescal Brewing just turned their taproom and outdoor patio into the No Jerks Ski Village. Until February guests can order flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels, hang out in the heated outdoor tent dubbed the “Festive Ballroom,” and take photos at the meticulously constructed “Mistletoe Nook,” a mosaic of more than 2,400 gift bows plastered to the wall.

Co-owners and founders Dvorit “Dvo” Mausner and Sam Gilbert told Eater via email they wanted to bring a taste of Tahoe aprés-ski vibes to the Bay. As far as drinks go, shotskis are available (thank god) as are a collection of seasonal beers including the Coal (a black lager) and the Holiday Libation (a West Coast style-IPA). Fans can swing through to enjoy the merriment, but those itching for all the perks can also get a “season pass” to the No Jerks Ski Village, which includes a personalized ID and lanyard, discounts on purchases, free rounds, and merch.

Flour + Water’s much-loved pasta is coming to Whole Foods

San Francisco Italian restaurant powerhouse Flour + Water will debut four types of dried pasta in Northern California Whole Foods stores this month. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the restaurant’s team actually launched a new company called Flour + Water Foods to sell the products, which are also available for sale at the pasta shop in the Mission and online. Whole Foods is owned by massive tech company Amazon.

Salesforce Park to open a beer garden

Barebottle Brewing Company is set to take over the main plaza at Salesforce Park with a huge pub around December 22. The San Francisco Standard reports empanadas from nearby Venga will be on deck, alongside 20 beers on tap and, gratefully, Bavarian pretzels.

Menlo Park bakery comes to Los Altos

Little Sky Bakery, a tiny business offering everything from double chocolate chip cookies to sundried tomato flatbreads, is now open at the State Street Market in Los Altos from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The business took to Instagram to announce its debut on December 11.

Midnite Bagel beats on, born back ceaselessly

The Inner Sunset’s Midnite Bagel, which opened in May and announced its closure in October, is staying open — at least for now. Stay tuned to the business’ Instagram to keep track of hours and availability.